Year-End 2018 Results Will Be Released After Market on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. MDT

Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Madalena Energy Inc. (TSXV: MVN) (OTCQX: MDLNF) ("Madalena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's operating and 2018 annual financial results on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce the 2018 annual results after market on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 587 880 2171

Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546

Toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 08006522435

Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 08004448221

The Company also announces its participation at Canaccord Genuity's 2019 LATAM Conference in New York on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The one-day event will provide investors the opportunity to meet one-on-one with management to discuss the Company and its positioning relative to macro trends affecting the Latin American energy sector.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901



Alejandro Augusto Penafiel

Director

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

Reader Advisories

