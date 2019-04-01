Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) said today that it has reached an agreement with ExxonMobil and its co-venture partners to supply H-100 gas turbine and compressor packages for the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 project in Mozambique. Subject to final investment decision on the project, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) will supply the main liquefaction compressors, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) will provide dual-shaft, 120 megawatt H-100 gas turbines as the mechanical drivers.MHI is pleased to be selected for the Rovuma LNG project, which plans to utilize the Air Products AP-X process to build one of the world's largest natural gas liquefaction plants in Mozambique's remote northern area. The project plan is for two liquefied natural gas trains, each expected to produce at least 7.6 million tons per annum (MTA).MHI President & CEO Seiji Izumisawa commented, "We are pleased that ExxonMobil and their partners were the first to select MHI's H-100 driven compressor trains for their Rovuma LNG project and anticipate future uses for the flexible turbine design. We are confident that our products will prove to be a game-changer for the LNG industry. This project will allow us to demonstrate the benefits of MHI's LNG solution in terms of lower production costs, increased productivity, reduced complexity and lower lifecycle costs, while significantly reducing plant emissions."MCO has an extensive record of delivering state-of-the-art compressors to oil, gas and petrochemical industries.MHPS' H-100 is the world's largest dual-shaft heavy duty type gas turbine which offers high-efficiency, high-reliability and low-maintenance. The H-100 is ideally suited as a main refrigeration compressor driver for large scale LNG plants with any liquefaction process. The H-100 gas turbine's high availability, robust and simple industrial design requiring no external helper motor or intercooler, contributes to footprint and space savings. An additional benefit of H-100 is operational flexibility, including broad variable-speed operation, shortened start-up time and full pressure re-starting of the refrigeration compressors, eliminating the need to flare refrigerant.The H-100 is the industry leader in low nitrogen oxide (single digit parts per million) emissions for full-load and mechanical drive operation utilizing Mitsubishi's latest combustor technology. All of these unique features contribute to maximizing overall plant efficiency and LNG production while providing significant reduction of the customer's capital expenditure, compared with conventional LNG solutions.The best in class H-100 gas turbines and compressors are an innovative and optimum solution, especially for a large scale LNG liquefaction facility. MHI Group will continue to integrate and expand its diverse product and technology portfolio to meet the market needs of the oil & gas and energy business.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.