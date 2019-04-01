The Tunisian government awarded contracts for six 10 MW solar projects in the country's second solar tender. The tender process was launched last August.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has published a list of projects it selected in the country's second 70 MW solar tender. It chose six 10 MW projects proposed by Abo Wind AG and Bejulo GmbH of Germany, Spanish multinational EPC provider Enerland, France-based VSB Energies Nouvelles, China's ET Solar, and a consortium formed by Aurora, Suneq and Suntrace. The ministry did not provide any additional details about the ...

