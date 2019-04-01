Duck Creek Technologies: Utica National Insurance Group chooses Duck Creek Insights OnDemand for Enterprise Data and Analytics

Carrier Chooses Duck Creek Insights to Support Omni-Channel Business Intelligence, Delivered Via Duck Creek OnDemand, the Provider's SaaS Solution for the P&C Insurance Industry

Boston, April 01, 2019announced today that longtime customer Utica National Insurance Group has taken a step forward in their strategic transformation efforts, choosing to implement Duck Creek Insights to give the carrier improved access to, and actionable intelligence on, data from internal and external sources. This implementation will allow Utica National to put their data to work as a strategic asset in entirely new ways not previously possible. The insurer also opted for SaaS delivery of Duck Creek Insights via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. This move reinforces the ongoing trend of carriers increasingly accepting SaaS as the future of insurance, and reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two firms.

"Duck Creek's Insights offering was a perfect fit for our strategic data needs. In order to fully understand our business and our customers, we need to quickly collect, analyze, manage, and report on massive amounts of data," said Ajaz Akhtar, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Utica National. "Insights' Data Hub solution provides us with a consistent experience across different data sources, has a flexible and a scalable data model, and significantly improves our speed to market timeframes for both our internal and external customers."

"Insurers are increasingly interested in ways to make better use of data in their daily business decisions. Shifting the focus to the customer requires a deep ability to use data to make real-time decisions, and the first step is to get the data house in order with tools that support a broad use of data across sources and systems," said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent's property casualty practice for the Americas. "Sophisticated financial institutions are using advanced analytics and machine learning, increasingly in the cloud, as a powerful tool to find unexpected opportunities to improve sales and marketing and redefine the customer experience. These tools empower institutions to go well beyond simple number crunching and reporting and improve their ability to listen and anticipate the needs of customers."

Duck Creek Insightsenables insurers to use data as a strategic asset in real time, empowering them to quickly adapt core applications, capture and leverage data across and beyond their organizations, deliver leaders and business users crucial information needed to execute intelligent actions, and employ new methods of automated decisioning (such as AI and advanced analytics). With multiple disparate systems to map, Utica National is a prime example of a carrier poised to make a transformative step in their data journey by implementing these cutting-edge mapping and business intelligence tools.

"We are thrilled that Utica National expanded their relationship with Duck Creek to gain the power of modern insurance analytics," said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "With Duck Creek Insights OnDemand, Utica National will be well-positioned to deliver relevant information in context, to the right people, in order to drive intelligent action and respond quickly to changes in the marketplace."

About the Utica National Insurance Group

Utica National is headquartered in New Hartford, NY, and began in 1914 with the founding of its principal company, the Utica Mutual Insurance Company. This year, the company is marking its 105th anniversary of helping individuals and businesses feel secure, appreciated and respected. It was named a Top Insurance Workplace in 2018 by Insurance Business America magazine and employs more than 1,200 people countrywide. It sells its personal and commercial insurance products through more than 2,200 independent insurance agents around the country. The Utica National companies are rated "A-" or "Excellent" with a stable outlook by the A.M. Best Company, one of the premier insurance rating organizations in the United States. Learn more at www.uticanational.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com