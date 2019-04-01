Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Completes First Shipment to the Province of Saskatchewan

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a licensed cultivation and processor under the Cannabis Act, has completed its first shipment of Adult-Use cannabis to the province of Saskatchewan.

Experion's retail brand Citizen Stash has now been shipped to its provincial wholesale partner Open Fields in Saskatchewan and will be available online and at selected retail locations throughout the province. Over 8 kilograms was shipped consisting of approximately 3,500 units of 1- and 3.5-gram packages. The shipment contained Citizen Stash's retail strain Lemon Zkittle which is a hybrid consisting of approximately 60% sativa with mid to high THC levels, a sour citrus aroma and a distinct lemon taste. The strain will offer recreational adult users a product that is relaxing and consistent in its quality and effects. Lemon Zkittle is already offered in the Province of British Columbia through the British Columbia Liquor Control Branch with several re-orders already received since its original shipment in February 2019.

Lemon Zkittle will be available in dried flower, however, Experion is actively working on pre-rolls and oils to complement the offering.

Jay Garnett, President and CEO commented, "The launch of our retail product in a second province signifies our continued commitment towards distribution across Canada and builds our brand recognition in the Adult-Use market. This, along with the quick sell out and re-orders in the BC market, validates that our first retail strain offering, Lemon Zkittle, as a positive experience in the Adult-Use market. We are looking forward to introducing further strains and products and will inform the market as they become available."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivation and processor of cannabis, based in Mission, BC and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based out of Calgary, AB.

