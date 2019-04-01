New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) announces the availability of a NetworkNewsAudio publication titled, "Data and Connectivity Take Center Stage in Changing World of Automobile Technology."

Movement has arguably been slower on the repair and maintenance side and this is where SinglePoint is stepping in, through its subsidiary ShieldSaver. ShieldSaver uses proprietary license-plate recognition technology to gather data on both cars and consumers, which can be used for several purposes. The most obvious is to identify when repairs are needed to approach car owners about getting the work done. But the data also has value to other stakeholders, such as insurance companies, parking-lot owners, parts suppliers and people buying cars, as it can give them a better understanding of both individual vehicles and the bigger picture. Efficient repair and maintenance work can have valuable knock-on effects.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.singlepoint.com.

