Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces audited financial results for 2018 01-Apr-2019 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 1 April 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces its financial results for the FY2018 based on consolidated financial statements reviewed by auditors. All the materials published by the Group are available on its website at www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. 2018 financial highlights ? Underlying Group revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business unit sale (32 stores), fell by 1.1% YoY. IFRS Group revenue decreased by 8.4% YoY, from RUB 176,076 mln[1] to RUB 161,303 mln ? Underlying revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets, excluding the effect of the supermarket business unit sale (32 stores), decreased by 3.4% YoY. IFRS revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 10.9% YoY to RUB 147,688 mln. ? Revenue generated by DA! grew 31.9% YoY to RUB 13,616 mln, supported by solid growth in traffic and the average ticket ? The Group's gross margin grew by 20 bps, reaching 23.2%, while gross profit decreased by 7.6% YoY to RUB 37,382 mln ? The Group EBITDA margin grew by 6 bps YoY to 5.4%, while EBITDA decreased by 7.4% YoY to RUB 8,644 mln ? O'KEY's EBITDA margin increased by 20 bps YoY to 7.1%, while EBITDA fell 8.3% YoY to RUB 10,416 mln ? EBITDA loss generated by DA! improved from negative RUB 2,024 mln (-19.6% of sales) in 2017 to negative RUB 1,772 mln (-13.0% of sales) in 2018, driven by new store openings and higher LFL sales Key events in 2018 ? Two hypermarkets (in Moscow[2] and Novocherkassk) and nineteen new discounters (in the Moscow, Tver, and Tula regions) were opened in 2018, while four discounters and one supermarket were closed ? Under the framework agreement on the sale of O'KEY's supermarket business unit, all 32 supermarkets included within the deal were transferred to the buyer up to and including April 2018 ? In July, RAEX (Expert RA) assigned O'KEY a 'ruA-' rating with a positive outlook ? In 2018, the Group extended the maturity dates of several long-term borrowings ? In August 2018, the Group signed non-revolving loan facility agreements with Sberbank in the total amount of RUB 12 bn, which were used for refinancing the current loan agreements and enabled lengthening the debt portfolio duration ? In October, the Group redeemed the bond issue 4?02-04-36415-R placed on 15 October 2013 with a coupon rate of 8.9%-11.7% for the total amount of RUB 5,050,112 ths ? In December, we moved both the O'KEY and DA! headquarters in close proximity to each other in new offices to encourage cooperation and active dialogue between both formats ? As at the end of 2018, the Group's weighted average interest rate decreased from 9.8% as at the end of 2017 to 8.8%. The Group maintains its strong focus on debt portfolio optimisation Guidance ? We expect the net retail revenue generated by our hypermarket business in 2019 to grow by low single digits YoY, while profitability will stay at the level of 2018 ? We expect double-digit LFL growth from our discounter business in 2019, driven by growing popularity of the business model among customers. Up to 20-25 new store openings are planned for 2019 Group profit and losses RUB mln 2018 2017 Change, YoY Total Group revenue[3] 161,303 176,076 (8.4%) Gross profit 37,382 40,444 (7.6%) Gross profit margin 23.2% 23.0% 20 bps SG&A (33,915) (36,189) (6.3%) SG&A as % of revenue 21.0% 20.6% 47 bps Group EBITDA[4] 8,644 9,335 (7.4%) Group EBITDA margin 5.4% 5.3% 6 bps Net loss (599) 3,167 n/a Group operating results Segment 2018 2017 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL Group (3.3%) (2.6%) (0.6%) (1.4%) (2.2%) 0.8% LFL (4.3%) (4.8%) 0.4% (3.2%) (5.0%) 1.9% hypermarket s Discounters 31.9% 27.8% 3.3% 81.8% 62.8% 11.7% LFL 12.7% 9.5% 1.2% 52.0% 34.8% 12.7% discounters Revenue In 2018, underlying Group revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business unit sale, fell by 1.1% YoY. IFRS Group revenue decreased by 8.4% YoY to RUB 161,303 mln. The revenue decline was primarily triggered by the supermarket business unit sale (32 stores) initiated in December 2017. Weakened consumer sentiment resulting from real disposable income diminishing by 0.2% YoY[5] amid rising inflation, stagnant pensions and intensifying market competition continued to put pressure on the Group's operations during the year. In addition adaptation to new working schedules influenced service levels and freshness during the summer period putting pressure on a top line. The closure of hypermarkets in Cherepovets and Sterlitamak in 1H 2017 and supermarket in Omsk in 2H 2018, along with the temporary closure of the hypermarkets at the RIO shopping mall (from July 2017 to May 2018) and Otrada shopping park (in December 2018) in Moscow also impacted the Group's results during the period under review. By the end of the reporting period, total selling space increased by 1.2% to 584,914 sq. m. O'KEY selling space decreased by 0.7% to 528,124 sq. m, while DA! selling space increased by 22.9% to 56,790 sq. m. Cost of goods sold and gross profit Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased by 20 bps in 2018 to RUB 37,382 mln. The table below provides the breakdown of cost of goods sold in 2018 and 2017. RUB mln 2018 % of 2017 % of Change, revenue revenue YoY Total revenue 161,303 100.0% 176,076 100.0% Cost of goods sold (123,922) 76.8% (135,631) 77.0% (20 bps) Cost of trading stock (115,981) 71.9% (127,883) 72.6% (73 bps) Inventory shrinkage (2,875) 1.8% (3,086) 1.8% 3 bps Logistics costs (4,424) 2.7% (3,834) 2.2% 57 bps Labelling and (642) 0.4% (828) 0.5% (7 bps) packaging costs Gross profit 37,382 23.2% 40,444 23.0% 20 bps The gross profit increase was mostly driven by a reduction in cost of trading stock as a percentage of revenue by 73 bps YoY, resulting from successful negotiations with suppliers enabling more favourable purchasing conditions to be secured and continued renewal and enhancement of the product mix. Gradual increase in logistics centralisation YoY along with growing level of logistics tariffs contributed to a logistics cost increase by 57 bps YoY. Shrinkage costs as a percentage of revenue remained almost flat YoY, while in absolute terms it decreased by 6.8%. Selling, general and administrative costs General, selling, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 47 bps YoY in 2018. The table below provides the general, selling, and administrative expenses breakdown for 2018 and 2017. RUB mln 2018 % of 2017 % of Change, revenue revenue YoY Personnel costs (14,068) 8.7% (15,619) 8.9% (15 bps) Operating leases (5,426) 3.4% (5,758) 3.3% 9 bps Depreciation and (4,367) 2.7% (4,613) 2.6% 9 bps amortisation Communication and (3,503) 2.2% (3,525) 2.0% 17 bps utilities Advertising and marketing (2,012) 1.3% (2,116) 1.2% 5 bps Repairs and maintenance (1,230) 0.7% (1,254) 0.7% 5 bps Insurance and bank (817) 0.5% (819) 0.5% 4 bps commissions Operating taxes (803) 0.5% (730) 0.4% 8 bps Security expenses (736) 0.5% (869) 0.5% (4 bps) Legal and professional (630) 0.4% (520) 0.3% 10 bps expenses Materials and supplies (294) 0.2% (330) 0.2% 0 bps Other costs (29) 0.0% (36) 0.0% 0 bps Total SG&A 33,915 21.0% 36,189 20.6% 47 bps Personnel costs During the year, we revised the work schedules of employees in hypermarkets, which, along with ongoing business process optimisations aimed at efficiency increases per hour and per square metre at both store and head office levels, led to a personnel costs decrease by 15 bps YoY as a percentage of revenue. In 2019, the Group will maintain its focus on improving the efficiency of business processes. Operating leases Operating lease costs as a percentage of revenue increased by 9 bps YoY to 3.4%, while in absolute terms it decreased by 5.8% YoY. The decrease, primarily attributable to the sale of the supermarket business, was partially offset by the continued rollout of discounters during the year, in line with approved plans. The operating lease expenses as a percentage of revenue are expected to decrease as the discounters continue to gain traction[6]. Communication and utilities costs Communication and utilities expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 17 bps YoY to 2.2%. The increase was primarily caused by the indexation of tariffs in the second half of 2017. The Group continues to work towards

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2019 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)