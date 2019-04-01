Upon request by the issuer, short name and long symbol for instrument issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of April 2, 2019. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN New Short Name New Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------ JE00BJT1P456 AVA KINA TRACKER AVA KINA TRACKER ------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB