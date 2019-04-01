Following discussions with the EMA, Paion has added filing for procedural sedation (PS) in Europe to the list of potential near-term filings for remimazolam. Mundipharma filed for approval in general anaesthesia (GA) in Japan in December 2018, while Cosmo is expected to file for PS in the US shortly. Paion's GA Phase III in Europe is on track to complete recruitment by the end of 2019. The filings will be an important step towards commercialising remimazolam and establishing Paion as a leader in acute and critical care. We have made minor revisions to expenditure in line with guidance, accelerated early ramp-up of sales in Europe and rolled forward our DCF model, which lifts our valuation to €303m or €4.74/share.

