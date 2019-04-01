sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,19 Euro		-0,005
-0,23 %
WKN: A0B65S ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 Ticker-Symbol: PA8 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAION AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,171
2,199
15:50
2,18
2,205
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAION AG
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAION AG2,19-0,23 %