The research report on the global airport smart baggage handling solutions market by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global airport smart baggage handling solutions market will be the development of smart airports. The evolution of airport operations from Airport 1.0, which features basic operations, to Airport 2.0, which features agile airport infrastructure, has played a pivotal role in the development of smart airports. The joint proposal of the smart airport concept was made by IATA and ACI mainly due to the rising popularity of Airport 2.0 along with the growing investments in technological advances. The adoption of smart airport enhances operational efficiencies and offers a superior passenger experience and uninterrupted delivery of an array of personalized services. Several investments have been reported in the last few years owing to the increased operational advantages of smart airports. Hence, the development of smart airports will increase the demand for smart baggage handling solutions during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of beacon technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global airport smart baggage handling solutions market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global airport smart baggage handling solutions market: Emergence of robotic baggage handling systems

Airports are gradually introducing new sophisticated technologies and implementing them to enhance the passenger travel experience. This is mainly due to the continuous advances in robotics and digital communications, which have led to the development of technology for automated loading and integration to provide airports the most appropriate level of automation. However, the full-fledged use of robotic baggage handling is still a far-fetched idea and needs numerous iterations for successful implementation.

"With the surge in air travelers across the world, the demand for new airports and expansion of the existing ones is increasing significantly. Airport expansion helps to enhance existing infrastructure that is incapable of supporting heavy passenger traffic. As a result, governments are focusing on the development of new airports, which will directly impact the growth of the airport smart baggage handling solutions market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global airport smart baggage handling solutions market: Segmentation analysis

This research report on the airport smart baggage handling solutions market segments the market by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The smart baggage and tracking devices segment held the largest airport smart baggage handling solutions market share in 2018. Smart baggage management helps in tracking bags using a range of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, global positioning system (GPS)-enabled devices, Wi-Fi, cellular baggage tags, and baggage tracking devices.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018, primarily due to the growing air passenger traffic, which is pushing stakeholders in the aviation industry to focus on the implementation of smart technologies such as IoT. India and Japan are the key countries that are driving the regional market.

