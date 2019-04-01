pH Meter Market Revenue is Expected to Surpass US$ 2 Billion by 2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.6 million pH meters were sold in 2018, according to a new analytical study of Future Market Insights (FMI). While the unit sales of pH meter market has been estimated to grow by promising 4.7% Y-o-Y in 2019, over 85% of the total sales will be accounted by digital pH meters. In terms of revenue, FMI's analysis opines that the global pH meter market value will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over 2019-2027.

pH Meter Becoming an Imperative Control Parameter

pH meters are used significantly in scientific, industrial, and household applications across numerous industrial sectors, such as power industries, pharmaceuticals industries, food & beverages industries, the mining sector, and the oil & gas sector. However, according to FMI, burgeoning applications of pH meters in chemical and petrochemical industries will hold a major share in growth of the pH meter market across the globe over the forecast period.

The importance of determining the properties of a chemical samples has been on the rise, which remains the important factor to trigger a high demand for pH meters in the chemical and petrochemical industries for petroleum refining processes. pH is thus becoming an important control parameter in the petrochemical and chemical industries and this is likely to influence upcoming trends in the pH market during the foreseeable future.

Growing Demand for pH Meters in Healthcare Industry

pH meters are commonly used for calculating pH of whole blood PLTs (WBPs) as they are an important equipment used in surrogate test of bacterial infection. pH meters are also used to stop the transfusion of bacterially contaminated WBPs and RBCs. Hence, the demand for pH meters in the biotechnology filed, as well as in hospitals and pharmaceutical laboratories, has witnessed rapid growth. These are also among the major factors propelling the pH meter market across the globe.

Government Regulations Vis-à-vis Water and Wastewater Treatment Boost Demand for pH Meter

The report has cited high demand for pH meters within multiple industrial sectors in North America and Europe, owing to strict regulations by respective governments pertaining to the industrial sector.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to hold a prominent share of the global pH meter market over the forecast period. Increase in spending by the governments and organisations to cope with the rapidly growing urbanisation, water policies, the implementation of safe water principles, as well as numerous international protocols & policies to ensure water safety are some of the factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the pH meter market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region.

In the Middle East & Africa, the pH meter market is estimated to grow significantly as the World Health Organization has published stringent guidelines pertaining to the obtainability of safe water for the public, as Middle East Africa has the lowest number of people with access to safe drinking water. Governments in the Middle East Africa region are focusing on refining the quality of water, which is another parameter fuelling the growth of pH meter market in the Middle East Africa. These are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market across the globe.

Tier-1 Manufacturers in pH Meter Market to Emphasize Strategic Acquisitions

According to the FMI analysis, Mettler-Toledo, Emerson Electric Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the prominent manufacturers of pH meters. Developments and innovations in pH meters, along with developing relations with customers and rising number of acquisitions, are among the prominent strategies followed by the manufacturers of pH meters.

Some of the key manufacturers of pH meters are Endress + Hauser Digital Labs GmbH, Hanna Instruments, Omega Engineering, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, ThermoWorks, WTW inoLab, Beckman Coulter, Metrohm, Contech, Sartorius AG, and Hach.

