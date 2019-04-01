The New Development Bank has agreed to offer a $180 million loan with sovereign guarantee to Eskom. The utility, which is based just outside of Johannesburg, plans to build new infrastructure to integrate 670 MW of unspecified renewables into the South African grid.The NDB signed the loan agreement at its fourth annual meeting in Cape Town. The Shanghai-headquartered multilateral development lender will use its project finance facility to back Eskom's planned grid upgrades. "Modern grid-connection infrastructure will be used for renewable energy projects and augmentation of the Eskom transmission ...

