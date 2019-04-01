The global anti-aging ingredients market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of collagen peptide in nutraceuticals. Collagen peptide stimulates new collagen growth, relaxes wrinkles, and promotes the production of collagen. As such, owing to its ability to reduce the signs of aging and restore youthfulness, collagen peptide is widely used as an anti-aging ingredient in the nutraceuticals industry. This anti-aging ingredient also provides protection against UV damage, increases skin elasticity and firmness, and acts as a natural source of protein. Moreover, collagen peptide is increasingly being used in the manufacture of anti-aging capsules and pills, which is likely to surge the sales of these ingredients, leading to market growth of the global anti-aging ingredients market.

As per Technavio, the demand for organic anti-aging products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-aging ingredients market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global anti-aging ingredients market: Demand for Organic Anti-Aging Products

Organic anti-aging ingredients play an important role in diminishing the visible signs of aging without the side effects of chemical cosmetic ingredients. Organic cosmetics derived from botanical extracts contain antioxidants, which help in retaining the youthful appearance of skin. Also, antioxidants and other organic ingredients work on smoothening wrinkles, fading spots, reducing skin inflammation, and preventing oxidative stress. For instance, coffee oil has high concentrations of essential fatty acids, sterols, and vitamin E. Coffee oil can offer protection against UV damage and associated cellular degradation. Owing to these benefits, organic anti-aging ingredients are being used in anti-aging facial serums, cleansers, and moisturizers. Thus, with the increasing health consciousness and awareness of the benefits of organic cosmetics, the demand for organic anti-aging ingredients will increase over the forecast period.

"Another key factor boosting the growth of the market is the increase in R&D spending and high product innovation of active ingredients being used in anti-aging products. With the expanding geriatric population base and growing cases of premature aging, the demand for anti-aging products will increase further leading to market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global anti-aging ingredients market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-aging ingredients market by application (personal care products and healthcare supplements) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing rate of urbanization, increasing awareness of anti-aging products, and rising demand for organic skin care products.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

