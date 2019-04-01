The global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005063/en/

The global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market will post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of combination therapy. Currently, the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market has a limited number of treatment options, due to which the market is witnessing an increase in the use of a combination of chemotherapies to treat the disease. For instance, the most commonly used chemotherapy combination is GEMZAR and PLATINOL, also known as GemCis chemotherapy, which helps in stopping the multiplication of cancer cells and in hindering the production of both DNA and ribonucleic acid (RNA), thus reducing the ability of cancer cells to repair themselves. The combination of these drugs is currently used with radiation therapy, to ensure complete eradication of cancer cells. Therefore, with such positive results, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing research on the development of novel therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market: Increasing research on developing novel therapies

Currently, the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market has a significant unmet need in terms of drug approval, safety, and desired outcomes. The only therapeutics that are available in the market are chemotherapy drugs. However, the side effects associated with them are multiple and often severe. The most frequent adverse effects of these drugs cause a decrease in the WBC cells in the body, abnormal liver functioning, presence of blood or protein in urine, stroke, and kidney failure. To overcome this challenge, various vendors are developing novel therapies such as biologics with the mechanism of actions such as PD-1 inhibitors and FGFR inhibitors. Thus, the launch of these safe and effective drugs could help in changing the treatment strategies and increase the revenue generated by the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

"With cholangiocarcinoma, being a rare type of cancer, the market does not have sufficient approved therapies. To overcome this challenge, several research institutes are coming up with new chemotherapy combinations to treat the disease. The increasing support from these institutes is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market by type (intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, Asia is expected to register the highest incremental growth, owing to the high incidence of cholangiocarcinoma in various countries of the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005063/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com