Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of April 2, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New long name New long symbol ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5XXS43 BEAR KLOVERN X5 AVA 1 BEAR KLOVERN X5 AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5V6H80 BULL KLOVERN X5 AVA 1 BULL KLOVERN X5 AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.