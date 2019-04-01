The "European Video Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 21.5 billion by 2020.

The rapid advancement of technology has made games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournaments is consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

CHANGING VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities Strategies for the Global Video Games Industry

GAMES INDUSTRY COMPETENCIES SKILLS

Artificial Intelligence Big Data Analytics driven Hyper-Personalisation for Video Games

MACHINE LEARNING FOR IN-GAME ANALYTICS, USER ACQUISITION RETENTION

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Global Video Games Market Size Opportunity

CROSS OVER BETWEEN GAMES AND MOVIE

Market size of European Video Games industry

Germany Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY

GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY

Key Opportunities Strategies for German Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Germany

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN GERMANY

ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY

German Video Games Market Size Opportunity

UK Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE UK VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN THE UK

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK

Key Opportunities Strategies for Video Games Industry in the UK

Video Games Market Segments in the UK

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN THE UK

ESPORTS MARKET IN THE UK

Video Games Market Size Opportunity in the UK

Italy Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY

ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ITALY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Italian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Italy

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN ITALY

ESPORTS MARKET IN ITALY

Italian Video Games Market Size Opportunity

France Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FRENCH

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FRANCE

FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN FRANCE

Key Opportunities Strategies for French Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in France

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN FRANCE

ESPORTS MARKET IN FRANCE

French Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Spain Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN

SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SPAIN

Key Opportunities Strategies for Spanish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Spain

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN SPAIN

Spanish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Denmark Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK

DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN DENMARK

Key Opportunities Strategies for Danish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Denmark

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN DENMARK

Danish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Sweden Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN

SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SWEDEN

Key Opportunities Strategies for Swedish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Sweden

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN SWEDEN

Swedish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Hungary Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY

HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN HUNGARY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Hungarian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Hungary

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN HUNGARY

Hungarian Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Russia's Animation, VFX Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

Key Opportunities Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Russian Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Norway Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE NORWEGIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Norwegian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Norwegian Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Czech Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE CZECH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC

Key Opportunities Strategies for Czech Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Czech Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Turkey Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE TURKISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Turkish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Turkish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Poland Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE POLISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND

Key Opportunities Strategies for Polish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Polish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Netherlands Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE DUTCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS

Key Opportunities Strategies for Dutch Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Dutch Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Finland Video Games industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE FINNISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND

Key Opportunities Strategies for Finnish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Finnish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

