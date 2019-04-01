FRLF's consumer promise of "your health first" underscores its universal commitment to produce premium quality Hemp CBD health products

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) (the "Company") congratulates its Corporate Board Director Mr. Segerblom for being on the High Times list of the 100 most influential people in the cannabis industry by High Times.

Mr. Tick Segerblom, currently the County Commissioner in Clark County (Las Vegas), is recognized as a pioneer in the cannabis industry. Tick introduced the first medical marijuana bill into Nevada legislature and helped lead the drive for the legalization of cannabis in 2016.

Mr. Segerblom is well known for his integral work promoting in Nevada's marijuana industry, authoring Nevada's medical-marijuana law and pushing for public-use lounges, among his other important roles in Nevada's cannabis-reform scene. Prior to being elected as a county commissioner in Clark County last year, Tick Segerblom served in the Nevada Assembly.

Tick has had a range of impactful positions including serving in the White House under President Carter and was the state chair of the Nevada Democratic Party from 1990 to 1994. He has long been an outspoken voice for the right to personal health choices; Segerblom has worked as a lawyer for years, and now as Clark County Commissioner, is focused on improving opportunities, services and health outcomes for people in Southern Nevada.

The High Times 100 celebrates the 100 most influential people in the cannabis world. From entrepreneurs and activists to entertainers, cultivators and just 2 government officials including Tick.

Tick Segerblom stated, "I am excited to have been named on this impressive list of people who are considered to be shaping the current cannabis industry, I have had a long passion for cannabis and hemp. Most recently I have taken a particularly big interest in CBD and contributing towards our Freedom Leaf strategies to continue to expand Freedom Leaf, the brand that makes products that you can trust, nationwide."

Clifford J. Perry, Freedom Leaf Co-Founder and CEO, expressed pride in having Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom as part of the FRLF Board of Directors: "Tick played a vital role in making Las Vegas as a recognized leader in recreational cannabis and shares our global vision and potential of CBD."

"l would also like to thank our two newest board members David Goldburg as Chairman and David Vautrin brought to us through Merida Capital Partners. The great experience that they both have and how they are taking a deeper advisory role in the operation of the Company to increase our abilities and strategy."

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

FreedomLeafInc.com (OTCQB: FRLF) is a diversified, global leader in plant-based care providing premium Hemp CBD health products across advanced care, consumer and pet markets to promote greater health, wellness and longevity. Freedom Leaf Health is a clean health company establishing a new standard in care with plant-based products designed to naturally restore, revitalize and strengthen bodies and minds.FRLF's consumer promise of "your health first" underscores its universal commitment to produce premium quality Hemp CBD health products.

Freedom Leaf is a diverse enterprise of branded business lines dedicated to meeting the needs of people who face health challenges and those who are healthy. Freedom Leaf Leafceuticals is the company's most advanced product line for health care practitioners, caregivers and patients. IrieCBD and Hempology are the company's flagship lines of premium full spectrum Hemp CBD products rich in CBD, terpenes and flavonoids integrated with potent health botanicals.

For over 50 years, the founders of Freedom Leaf fought for citizen rights to access plant-based care and pioneered premium hemp health products as a first step to clean health. Today, Freedom Leaf produces premium hemp products from seed to shelf using proprietary, science-backed formulations and rigorous product testing. FRLF is a socially conscious, vertically integrated company maintaining the highest standards in quality and safety, with a focus on continual innovation to deliver ever-better plant-based care products.

