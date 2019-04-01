Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 1 April 2019 it repurchased 77,500 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 166p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,141,040.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,141,040 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 33,490,968.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 April 2019