Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

1 April 2019 at 6.15 p.m.

Divestment of Aktia Bank Plc's holdings in Oy Samlink Ab completed

On 23 January 2019 Aktia Bank Plc entered into an agreement to divest its holdings (22.56%) in Oy Samlink Ab to Cognizant Technology Solutions Finland Oy in parallel with the other owners. The transaction has now received necessary permissions and has been completed today, 1 April 2019.

The final sales profit generated for Aktia Bank Plc is approximately EUR 9.5 million (the estimated sales profit on 23 January 2019 was approximately EUR 8 million). The sales profit has a positive effect on the Group's results but does not affect the Group's comparable operating profit for the second quarter.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Executive Vice President

tel. +358 40 031 8588

Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management and personal insurance. Aktia operates in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has approximately 370,000 customers who are served at branch offices and online, through mobile interfaces as well as through telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia, see www.aktia.com