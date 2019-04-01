Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces the closing of the disposal of its distribution subsidiaries in the Czech Republic (Rémy Cointreau Czech Republic) and Slovakia (Rémy Cointreau Slovakia) to Mast-Jägermeister SE.

Concurrently with this sale, the Rémy Cointreau Group signed an agreement with Mast-Jägermeister SE for the distribution, by the latter, of Rémy Cointreau's spirits in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

This transaction is fully in line with the Group's strategy to reorganize its distribution network in coherence with the upscaling of its brand portfolio.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity.

The Group's portfolio includes 12 unique brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur.

Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,800 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Mast-Jägermeister SE:

The family-owned company from Wolfenbüttel has been creating the world's top-selling herbal liqueur for more than 80 years. Jägermeister holds a spot among the top 10 premium spirits brands worldwide in the definitive "Impact Top 100" list. Rich in tradition, the blend of 56 herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits is the only German spirit to have made it into the top 90 of this industry ranking. Jägermeister is currently distributed in over 140 countries. International sales account for approximately 80 per cent of revenues.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005551/en/

Contacts:

Laetitia Delaye

+33 7 87 25 36 01