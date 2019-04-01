The "Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Scope

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Health Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

4. Festival Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival Others Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in Switzerland.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Switzerland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

