sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

105,30 Euro		+3,50
+3,44 %
WKN: 880013 ISIN: FR0000050809 Ticker-Symbol: OR8 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,13
106,47
18:25
105,70
106,10
18:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA105,30+3,44 %