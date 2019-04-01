Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the

Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument (Code ISIN) Total daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares Market SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 26/03/2019 FR0000050809 450 99,2778 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Name of the

Broker Identity

code of

the Broker Day/Hour of the transaction

(CET) (CET) Identity code

of the financial

instrument Price per

unit Currency Quantity

bought Identity

code of the

Market Reference

number of

the

transaction Purpose of the buyback SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:15:02+02:00 FR0000050809 99,50 euro 27 025 32797200 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:15:02+02:00 FR0000050809 99,50 euro 34 025 32797201 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:15:02+02:00 FR0000050809 99,50 euro 189 025 32797202 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 1 025 32797269 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 1 025 32797270 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 1 025 32797271 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 1 025 32797272 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 1 025 32797273 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 2 025 32797274 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 2 025 32797275 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 3 025 32797276 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 4 025 32797277 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 5 025 32797278 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 7 025 32797279 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 9 025 32797280 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 5 025 32797281 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 7 025 32797282 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 16 025 32797283 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 19 025 32797284 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-03-26T09:17:34+02:00 FR0000050809 99,00 euro 116 025 32797285 Employee share

