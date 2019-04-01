Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Magnitude Mining Ltd. (TSXV: MML.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that the transaction (the "Transaction") between the Company, Pesorama Inc. ("PesoRama") and 11123807 Canada Corp., as previously announced on December 10, 2018, will not be proceeding.

The Company provided PesoRama with notice of termination today, pursuant to the terms of the amalgamation agreement dated December 6, 2018.

The Company will continue to pursue other opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the CPC policy of the TSXV.

The common shares of the Company are expected to resume trading on the TSXV upon receiving TSXV approval.

