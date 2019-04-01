UC Berkeley SkyDeck Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Fall Cohort

Top Global Accelerator Accepting Applications from Groundbreaking Startups Around the World Now Through April 30

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / UC Berkeley SkyDeck, the premier startup accelerator of the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley), is now accepting applications for their 2019 fall cohort. Startup teams from around the world are invited to apply to be part of the unique program which provides access to top advisors, investors and talent. Accepted startup teams will receive a $100,000 investment from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, free and discounted services, and intensive mentorship as they prepare to pitch more than 600 investors on Demo Day.

"Berkeley SkyDeck is the launchpad for innovative ideas, technology, and people from around the world," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck. "We offer a powerful accelerator program combined with the resources and network of one of the world's top research universities. We look forward to helping more world-changing companies get off the ground and take flight."

As the premier accelerator at UC Berkeley, SkyDeck provides resources unavailable to any other accelerators, such as connections with top advisors from the research and business communities of UC Berkeley, and access to the university's facilities, computing resources, lab space, etc. SkyDeck's Faculty-in-Residence are world-renowned professors who bring cutting-edge expertise in their fields of research to SkyDeck.

Since Berkeley SkyDeck was founded in 2012, more than 300 companies have participated in the university's landmark accelerator program. Noteworthy Berkeley SkyDeck startups include Lime, a scooter and bike rental company recently valued at $1B; Kiwi Campus, building robots for last-mile delivery; and Chirp Microsystems, which was recently acquired by TDK. Berkeley SkyDeck's current cohort teams are evenly split between U.S. and global companies representing 10 countries and four continents.

Growing extremely rapidly over the last four years, SkyDeck recently has doubled in size with an additional floor of office space, has closed a $24 million venture fund, tripled the size of its advisor group, and broadened its global reach so half of its startup cohort comes from outside the U.S. SkyDeck also stands alone as the only accelerator which provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, bringing funds back to UC Berkeley with the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2019. For more information or to apply, visit Berkeley SkyDeck at http://skydeck.berkeley.edu/.

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

Berkeley SkyDeck is a top global accelerator that combines the hands-on mentorship of traditional accelerators with the vast resources of its research university. Participating startups have access to more than 185 advisers, 40 industry partners, and a large network of accredited investors who connect SkyTeams to the expertise and capital they need to launch and grow their world-changing innovations. For more information, see http://skydeck.berkeley.edu/.

