

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Monday, lifted by encouraging manufacturing data from China and the U.S., and on continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 1.21%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany and France ended notably higher, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 rising 1.35% and 1.03%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed 0.52% up and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.64%.



Among other markets, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden all ended with strong gains. Iceland and Turkey ended modestly higher.



Auto and materials shares were among the major gainers in European markets.



Shares of EasyJet tumbled more than 9% after the airliner said the outlook for the second half of the year was more cautious. TUI, SSE and British American Tobacco were among the other notable losers in the U.K. market.



Standard Chartered, Ashtead Group, Mediclinic International, BHP Group, Antofagasta, Babcock International, Mondi, WPP, Hikma Pharma, Barclays, Rio Tinto and Glencore gained 2 to 3.5%.



In Germany, Thyssenkrupp, Continental, Infineon, Daimler, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius, Volkswagen, Covestro and Siemens gained 2 to 6%.



Among French stocks, Valeo jumped more than 6%. ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, Peugeot, Michelin, Saint Gobain, Renault, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale ended stronger by 2.5 to 6%.



In economic releases, official data showed that the euro zone manufacturing sector saw its biggest contraction for nearly six years in March, as demand and output slumped.



Eurozone inflation slowed in March, defying expectations for stability, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged in February.



The euro area jobless rate was 7.8% in February, same as in January. That was in line with economists' expectations.



U.K. manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in over a year in March, as stockpiling by businesses hit a record, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



In news from China, factory activity in March unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months, according to official data. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 from 49.9 in February, recording the strongest reading in eight months.



In U.S. economic news, a report from the Institute for Supply Management unexpectedly showing faster rate of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of March.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index rose to 55.3 in March after falling to 54.2 in February. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



On Brexit, U.K. lawmakers are scheduled to vote on alternatives to the Brexit process tonight.



On Tuesday, Primer Minister Theresa May is likely to put her withdrawal agreement to vote.



On the trade front, Beijing has announced that it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 as a gesture after Washington delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports.



A delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is headed to Washington later this week for another round of trade talks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX