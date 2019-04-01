Duck Commander The Tour to Showcase Lowe Boats Roughneck Boats

MONROE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Duck Commander The Tour has announced it will be showcasing Lowe Boats, a leading manufacturer of aluminum fishing boats, pontoon boats, and hunting boats. Their line of Roughneck boats is built for the dedicated outdoorsmen who fish and hunt in all types of weather. Lowe Boats shares this same values of love for the outdoors as Duck Commander The Tour and wants to help husbands and fathers share their passion for the outdoors with their wives, children and friends.

Lowe Boats is currently part of Duck Commander The Tour, which takes visitors on a journey through time to learn more about the Duck Commander family and events that have shaped the show and family's history.

"We were very excited about our partnership with Duck Commander The Tour, and after seeing the museum, we knew immediately that it was the right fit for us," says Beverly Ramsey, Marketing Manager for Lowe Boats. "Duck Commander The Tour offers families the history of the Robertson family and the Duck Commander environment. We knew putting our Roughneck Waterfowl and Bust'em Blind in the swamp room was a must."

This new partnership will give more fans of Duck Commander a chance to see Lowe Roughneck Boats on The Tour. Justin Martin of Duck Commander says, "We're looking forward to having Lowe Boats on board with us and working together to better serve our fans and customers."

Duck Commander The Tour currently offers self-guided tours inside its famous Warehouse and visitors can tour different parts of Monroe to see other shooting locations and places where members of Duck Dynasty hang out. Lowe Boats is currently part of Duck Commander The Tour and will now have more of a presence in the world of Duck Commander.

For more information about Lowe Boats, visit www.loweboats.com. Learn more about the Duck Commander The Tour at www.duckcommander.tours.

About Duck Commander

Duck Commander® is a family-owned and operated business that was established in 1972 by Phil Robertson and is based in West Monroe, Louisiana. What began as a duck call-centered company has grown into a multi-million dollar empire under the guidance of current CEO, Willie Robertson. Duck Commander The Tour takes visitors on a journey through the family's history, the Duck Dynasty show, and events that have made Duck Commander what it is today.

