Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Establishes Advisory Board and Appoints Mr. Stephen Lobb

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce the official formation of a new Technical Advisory Board (the "Advisory Board") with the appointment of their first member to that board, Mr. Stephen Lobb, BA. The Advisory Board will serve a vital function for the Corporation as it expands business operations.

As the first member of the newly formed Advisory Board, Mr. Stephen Lobb, BA, has been appointed as the Corporation looks to acquire new innovative technologies to transform additional waste streams into valuable, saleable, commodities. Mr. Lobb brings with him a strong background in helping build and finance projects in the environmental space with over thirty years of experience in global capital markets, raising capital for projects that include, clean energy, aquaculture and sustainable agriculture. Currently, Stephen is a Managing Partner at ERG Capital Partners (US) LLC, where he focuses on origination, placement, as well as overall business strategy. Prior to his tenure at ERG, he was Head of Fixed Income and Leveraged Finance at Canaccord Genuity. He has had a varied career, with positions that have included Managing Director roles at financial institutions, including Credit Suisse, Bank of America, ABN AMRO, and Scotia Capital. He is a duel Canadian and British citizen. Mr. Lobb received his BA in economics from the University of Western Ontario.

"I have spent a lot of time analyzing companies in the environmental space and there are very few if any, at least in the small or micro-cap arena, that have been able to demonstrate a track record of business building fundamentals like Sparta," said Mr. Lobb. He went on to say, "As a result, I'm excited to join Sparta's advisory team; to offer my experience in order to help the company achieve their admirable vision to "Do What's Right" to help the planet but also generate income for both their clients and their shareholders."

The Advisory Board will be providing valuable advice and recommendations, as well as support the implementation of new technologies in collaboration with the Sparta leadership team.

"After more than three years of building legitimate, revenue generating businesses in the environmental space, we are delighted to be establishing the Technical Advisory Board to offer much needed wisdom as we expand further in the energy transformation arena. Furthermore, we find it rather fitting to have Stephen join us as the inaugural member of our Advisory Board. Stephen comes with a wealth of experience in our environmental space and thus recognizes the difference between real technology and so called "science projects". The synergies are obvious when we look to combine his expertise with some of the exciting technologies we've earmarked," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta.

Sparta will soon announce the appointment of other board members. All of the advisors will be strategically chosen and will bring significant experience to the table, which will assist in the implementation of the Corporation's strategy for 2019 and beyond.

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Cautionary Statements:

