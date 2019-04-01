sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

01.04.2019 | 22:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: PLAN Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN-TSX:V) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the "Company") announces the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 per Warrant Share for period of 12 months from the date of Closing.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for general corporate purposes.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Stephen Harpur"
Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072
Investors@progressiveplanet.ca
www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540720/PLAN-Announces-Private-Placement-Financing


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE