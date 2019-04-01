FEops, a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, today announced that FEops HEARTguideTM has received CE mark approval. FEops HEARTguideTM is a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology. The current release includes workflows for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI)andleft atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures.

FEops HEARTguideTM helps to assess the risk of potential complications by pre-operatively simulating multiple treatment scenario's in terms of device sizing and positioning, both for TAVI and LAAO. Within the TAVI workflow it's also possible to plan TAVI procedures for patients suffering from bicuspid aortic valve stenosis which incidence is increasing with the shift towards treating low-risk patients.

Feedback from some of the pioneers that have been evaluating FEops HEARTguideTM is very encouraging. Dr Cameron Dowling (St George's Hospital, London, UK) stated "FEops HEARTguideTM gives our team increased confidence to perform TAVI in the most challenging of aortic valve anatomies". In addition, Dr Ole De Backer (Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark) echoed "I have the strong hope and believe that preprocedural planning with FEops HEARTguideTMwill transform percutaneous LAA closure into an even more safe and more efficient procedure for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation and contraindications for oral anticoagulant therapy."

"I am extremely proud of the whole FEops team for reaching this important regulatory and commercial milestone and very pleased that we can offer our unique pre-operative planning support to the European clinical community" said Matthieu De Beule, CEO FEops. The European launch of FEops HEARTguideTM is a crucial next step to embody FEops' vision to become the game-changer in the way transcatheter structural heart devices are designed and procedures are planned in the future.

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

About FEops

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Venture Partners and PMV.

