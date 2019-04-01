Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management and the tenth largest private sector airport operator worldwide based on passage traffic, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 results on Thursday, April 11, before market opens.

Earnings Release

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: Before Market Opens

Conference Call

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Head of Investor Relations

To participate please dial in

1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)

1-412-317-5258 (International)

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports served 81.3 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gimena Albanesi

Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4852-6411