In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today notes that PSH Board Member William Scott has been appointed as a non-executive director of AXA Property Trust Limited, which is listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 28 March 2019.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

