Belarus' Silver Screen to Open Total of 6 4DX and ScreenX Theatres

Next-Generation Cinema Technology CJ 4DPLEX Transforming the Theatrical Landscape in Belarus Through Strong Expansion

LAS VEGAS and MINSK, Belarus, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belarus' Silver Screen and CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, has just signed a new deal at CinemaCon to open a total of 6 4DX and ScreenX theatres in Belarus. The announcement comes amid Silver Screen's commitment to immersive movie-going experience through innovation.

Silver Screen is the number one cinema chain in Belarus. It brings the highest level of technology, comfort, design and service. It changes the common perception of the cinema and makes it more fashionable, technological and simply exciting.

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects, including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology designed to enhance the movie-going experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand select scenes of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls.

"We are very pleased today to be signing a new deal to see 4DX and ScreenX expand significantly across the CIS region," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This is an exciting new market and we are immensely thankful for the partnership with Silver Screen in working with us to introduce our core technologies to film-loving audiences across Belarus."

"We were deeply impressed by the cinema trends in South Korea during our visit. 4DX is leading the cinema market there and shapes up its future. We're sure that cooperation with 4DX will create a powerful boost in the interest to Silver Screen. We strongly believe in this partnership and know that it is only the beginning," said Aleksei Malichuk, CEO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844990/CJ_4DPLEX.jpg