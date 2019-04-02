

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has jumped higher in two straight sessions, soaring more than 175 points or 6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing trade concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.



The STI finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the bard - particularly from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index soared 79.60 points or 2.58 percent to finish at 3,170.36 after trading between 3,111.66 and 3,176.62. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 60.53 points or 3.57 percent to end at 1,755.67.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.20 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.59 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 2.73 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.31 percent, China Life Insurance rose 1.26 percent, Ping An Insurance surged 5.04 percent, PetroChina advanced 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.77 percent and China Shenhua Energy gained 2.73 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Monday, extending last week's gains and pushing the Dow and NASDAQ to six-month closing highs.



The Dow jumped 329.74 points or 1.27 percent to 26,258.74, while the NASDAQ spiked 99.59 points or 1.29 percent to 7,828.91 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.79 points or 1.16 percent to 2,867.19.



The rally on Wall Street reflected optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as a positive reaction to upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data - which expanded for the first time in fourth months in March.



Additionally, Beijing said that it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 after Washington delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports. A delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is headed to Washington later this week for more trade talks.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a faster rate of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in March, while the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in February.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, as worries about global energy demand eased. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.45 or 2.4 percent at $61.59 a barrel, the highest level in nearly five months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX