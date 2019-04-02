Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong: Love the Earth and the Next Generation through the Dorsett Ecovalue+ Program at Dorsett Wanchai

Join the program and treat 'yourself' like home enjoying a one-time minibar valued at HK$600 freely as a 'green reward'



HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Media OutReach - 1 April 2019 - Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, an EarthCheck silver-certified green hotel for 3 years in a row, is joining hands with travellers to show their love for the planet with the newly launched eco-friendly Dorsett Ecovalue+program. Guests who join the hotel to reduce the impact on the environment by opting out of the full housekeeping service will be rewarded with a free one-time minibar worth HK$600.

"Through this program, we want to let our guests know that being environmentally friendly doesn't mean compromising on comfort, but a value-added stay experience instead. While skipping the full housekeeping service can help scale down water and electricity usage at the Hong Kong hotel , the best part about this program is that every participating guest will feel as if they were at home because they can enjoy as many items from the minibar as they like without having to pay - just like when one opens up the fridge at home," says Ms Anita Chan, the General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Save More while Saving the Earth through Dorsett Value

To celebrate the launch of this eco-friendly programme, Dorsett Wanchai is delighted to present a limited-time offer - Dorsett Value room package, offering guests up to 40% off best available rate if they book a Superior Room or higher room categories directly through the hotel's website. This offer is valid for book-and-stay period between April 1, 2019 and Sept 30, 2019.

Eco-minded travellers who book for this package and join the Dorsett Ecovalue+ program will still get their daily essentials such as towels, bathroom amenities, and mineral water replenished on a daily basis, while enjoying a fully-stocked minibar for free.

"We believe the Dorsett Ecovalue+ program can lead to a significant effect in saving the planet when all of these small efforts from our guests are brought together. With the ultimate goal of achieving EarthCheck Gold-status in the coming year, we promise to deliver even more innovative offerings as an eco-friendly hotel," Said Ms Anita Chan.

Media enquiries:

Jowie Wong ?Director of Communications ?jowie.wong@dorsetthotels.com

SOURCE: Media OutReac

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540778/Dorsett-Wanchai-Hong-Kong-Love-the-Earth-and-the-Next-Generation-through-the-Dorsett-Ecovalue-Program-at-Dorsett-Wanchai