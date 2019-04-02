

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said that customers can order groceries by voice through Google's smart-home assistant.



'Beginning this month, customers can say, 'Hey Google, talk to Walmart' and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart. Best of all, customers can be extra confident that we can quickly and accurately identify the items they are asking for with the help of information from their prior purchases with us,' said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S.



For example, if a customer says 'add milk to my cart,' we'll make sure to add the specific milk the customer buys regularly. Instead of saying '1 gallon of 1% Great Value organic milk,' they'll simply say one word: 'milk.'



In a blog post Tuesday, Tom Ward said,' And since the Assistant is now available on more than a billion devices, including Smart Displays like Google Home Hub, Android phones, iPhones, watches and more, customers can manage their shopping carts while they're at home or on the go.'



