

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the China Health Authority NMPA approved Cosentyx (secukinumab), the interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.



The company said a recently published Phase III study in patients in China showed that 80.9% of the patients treated with Cosentyx 300mg on an every 4 week dosing regimen after loading achieved clear or almost clear skin during the first 12 weeks of treatment, and close to 9/10 patients after 16 weeks.



