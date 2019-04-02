NuVasive To Feature Pulse Surgical Automation Platform And Advanced Materials Science At British Association Of Spinal Surgeons Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the Company will showcase industry-leading solutions designed to deliver better clinical outcomes for spinal procedures at the British Association of Spinal Surgeons (BASS) conference and exhibition being held April 3-5, 2019 at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, United Kingdom.

During BASS 2019, NuVasive will showcase its PulseTM surgical automation platform with the integration of the Siemens Healthineers' Cios Spin cutting-edge mobile 3D C-arm. Upon commercial availability later this year, the Pulse platform will incorporate neuromonitoring, surgical planning, rod bending, smart imaging and navigation.

NuVasive will also feature its Advanced Materials ScienceTM (AMS) portfolio, including its proprietary Modulus Titanium XLIF and Cohere Porous PEEKTM interbody implants. Greg Williams, PhD, director of Biologics R&D at NuVasive, will speak on AMS at the podium presentation "Creating the New Architectures of Spinal Interbody Cages" on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 17:00 BST in auditorium two. Dr. Williams will present on rapidly evolving implant designs and manufacturing methods, including innovative porous architectures. Discussion of the types of nano-, micro- and macroscale features that drive the strongest integration with bone will draw on recent clinical and preclinical research.

"NuVasive continues to lead the spine industry with technologies that enable surgeons to provide better clinical outcomes for patients and more cost-effective solutions for hospitals, improving the overall quality of care," said Erin McEachren, commercial vice president of Europe at NuVasive. "Surgeons will see firsthand the impact NuVasive's enabling technologies have in helping deliver more predictable spine surgery."

Conference attendees can visit NuVasive at stand 38 to experience the latest innovative spine solutions and systems firsthand from NuVasive's team of experts.

About NuVasive

Forward-Looking Statements

