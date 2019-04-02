Clear Leisure Plc - Update on PBV Monitor

2 April 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Launch of PBV Monitor's Commercial Operations

Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that the website (www.pbvmonitor.com) of PBV Monitor Srl ("PBV"), an Italian company specialising in the acquisition and dissemination of data for the legal services industry and in which Clear Leisure acquired a 10 per cent interest in December 2018, became commercially operational on 27 March 2019. PBV's services, therefore, can now be purchased online.

The standard commercial service, via an annual subscription, costs €427 for an individual lawyer, while law firms will be charged €1,464.

The next level of commercial services which PBV plans to introduce by mid-2019, will include advanced intelligence search facilities for corporate in-house lawyers and large law firms at the indicative annual subscription price of €14,640.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of Clear Leisure commented, "We are extremely pleased that, within three months of our investment, PBV's online service is now commercially available, and that PBV can start to offer a premium service to its existing 'freemium' registered users worldwide, which currently totals more than 20,000."

