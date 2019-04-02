CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / CRH plc, the global building materials group, is pleased to announce that it has completed the fourth phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further €200 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 2 January and 29 March 2019, 7.6 million ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 0.6% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our share buyback programme to approximately €1 billion over the last 12 months. Further share buybacks are under active consideration and details will be announced as part of our Trading Update announcement on 24 April 2019.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing 90,000 people at over 3,700 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the largest building materials company in North America and has leadership positions in Europe, where it is the largest heavyside materials business, along with established strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH is committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

