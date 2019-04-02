Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira) 02-Apr-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 02 April 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name M L S De Sousa Oliveira 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NED (Non-executive director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total GBP8.609466 4,000 GBP34,437.86 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total GBP8.609466 4,000 GBP34,437.86 e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-28 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 8029 EQS News ID: 794475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)