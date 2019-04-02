UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, is today announcing it has become a member of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU).

While being aligned to AmCham EU's priority areas (education, inclusion, sustainable development, research and innovation among others), the move has been prompted by the strategic importance of the EU market to the global operations of UiPath. In fact, more than a third of the company's employees are working for its 18 Europe-based offices.

Working with other members of AmCham EU on topics such as Digital Economy, Future of Work, Education and Skills, and Gender Initiatives, UiPath will deepen its local and regional efforts to create jobs, increase automation skills, and empower people of all ages for the fully-automated workplace.

As part of its mission to democratise RPA, UiPath has recently launched UiPath Academic Alliance, a global programme that will serve more than one million students and one thousand schools in the next three years. University students, educators, and also elementary and middle-school students will have access to automation solutions and teaching resources, as the company aims to make sure the young generation is competitive and will thrive in the workplace of the future.

"Automation is a global phenomenon that will create ripples of change both on our jobs, and society at large. We take it at heart to be the leaders of the digital revolution, but also to be responsible for preparing the future workforce alongside local and regional governments. We are excited to join the ranks of AmCham EU who acts as a facilitator for an improved interaction between the business class and European institutions," said Tom Clancy, Senior Vice President of Global Learning at UiPath.

AmCham EU speaks for American companies committed to Europe on trade, investment and competitiveness issues. It aims to ensure a growth-orientated business and investment climate in Europe. Aggregate US investment in Europe totalled more than €2 trillion in 2018, directly supports more than 4.8 million jobs in Europe, and generates billions of euros annually in income, trade and research and development.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and recognized for having the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005091/en/

Contacts:

Anna Ghica UiPath

anna.ghica@uipath.com

+40 722 296 531