Hurricane Electric Adds New Points of Presence at LDeX's London and Manchester Data Centres

Customers at both data centres will now have access to Hurricane Electric's robust global network

LONDON and MANCHESTER, England, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6 native backbone and LDeX, a leader in mission critical solutions throughout the UK, announced today that Hurricane Electric has established Points of Presence at LDeX's London (LDeX1) and Manchester (LDeX2) data centres. LDeX1 is located at located at Oxgate Centre, Oxgate Ln, London NW2 7JA, UK, and LDeX2 is located at Unit 6, Waterside, Stretford, Manchester M17 1WD, UK. The partnership will enable customers in LDeX's data centres to benefit from Hurricane Electric's connectivity solutions.

Both LDeX1 and 2 are carrier neutral facilities and boast 24x7x365 remote hands, a multi-tiered network and physical security, as well as 99.999% uptime. Additionally, both facilities provide N+N UPS configuration giving A & B rack power as a standard.

"Hurricane Electric is committed to highly competitive, quality IP transit services and is a perfect fit for LDeX's strategy of offering continued adaptability, reliability and a strong array of connectivity options for our clients," said Mark Sedgley, Group Sales Manager at LDeX. "The addition of a Tier1 provider like Hurricane Electric is a great addition to our carrier portfolio, enabling new and existing clients in LDeX Data Centres to benefit from a provider with a strong global presence."

Customers of LDeX as well as other organizations in the area will now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's rich global network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at these two facilities will now be able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,300 different networks via 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

"Hurricane Electric is delighted to partner with LDeX as we continue to expand our network throughout the globe, ensuring we connect as many people as possible in as many locations as possible," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "We look forward to providing LDeX's customers with access to global network, ensuring reduced latency and greater throughput."

