Amnet New York and Taazu Announce Merger

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amnet New York Inc, the 3rd largest US based travel company servicing the Japanese market, today announced the merger with Taazu Inc, a New York based travel technology platform.

Amnet, founded in 1988 and based in New York with offices across the US, has a leading market share in the US & Japan corridor. Powered by Taazu's technology platform, the merged entity will meet customer demand for a larger set of services across multiple channels and geographies.

"We are excited about the merger of Amnet and Taazu. This combination will help us scale our services to the global markets. Amnet's offerings and large customer base along with Taazu's technology platform is a winning combination", said Fujio Nakagawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amnet.

Giri Devanur, Chief Executive Officer of Taazu, commented, "Amnet has established itself as a prominent player providing the highest quality offerings to business and leisure travelers. This merger will help us build an omni-channel travel platform offering end-to-end travel services and scale our business to $100 million by 2020."

Nobuyuki Mokkoh, member of Taazu's Board of Directors, who provided M&A advisory services, commented, "This is a perfect synergistic merger. A combined Amnet and Taazu will be able to quickly scale to become a powerhouse in the global travel industry". Panamax Capital, LLC provided financial advisory services to Taazu.

About Amnet NY Inc.

Amnet, established in 1988 by Fujio Nakagawa, provides world class travel services to Japanese & US consumers. With more than 60 employees, Amnet has grown steadily over the years with quality of service as the primary focus. Amnet operates with branches in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii. Amnet has been a member of IATA, ARC, and JATA for a decade. Amnet has been a partner with global airlines like Japan Air, Nippon Air, Delta Air, United Air, American Air, Singapore Air, Korean Air, China Air, Malaysia Air, as well as airline alliances like Star Alliance and Oneworld.

About Taazu Inc.

Taazu is an omni-channel travel technology platform, enabling global travelers to discover and securely book highly curated in-destination experiences, from famous attractions to unique tours & activities. Through strategic partnerships, Taazu currently has access to more than 15,000 operators and 700,000 curated tours, activities, and attractions around the world. Headquartered in New York, Taazu has offices in the US and India.

About Panamax Capital, LLC

Panamax is a private, global merchant bank providing capital markets, M&A, management consulting, and principal finance services to leading small and medium sized businesses in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Panamax focuses on the consumer, finance, healthcare, industrials, logistics, natural resources, real estate, and TMT sectors. Panamax is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with global resources in Argentina, Brazil, India, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico.

