

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, reflecting soft economic growth and low inflation.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, voted to maintain the cash rate at 1.50 percent. The interest rate has been at the current level since August 2016.



The decision was widely expected by economists.



'Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time,' the bank said in a statement.



Policymakers observed that the low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy. Further progress in reducing unemployment and having inflation return to target is expected, although this progress is likely to be gradual.



Investors await the release of the federal budget for 2019-20, which is expected to forecast the first surplus in 12 years.



The pre-election budget is forecast to project a surplus of more than A$4.1 billion in 2019-20.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia building approvals surged a seasonally adjusted 19.1 percent on month in February to 17,074. That was well above forecasts for a fall of 1.8 percent following the 2.5 percent gain in January.



The aussie was higher on Monday amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and upbeat China data. The currency rose 0.2 percent against the greenback, 0.7 percent against the yen and 0.3 percent against both the kiwi and the euro for the day.



The aussie depreciated 0.7 percent to a 4-day low of 0.7078 against the greenback, from a high of 0.7130 touched at 11:30 pm ET. The pair had ended Monday's deals at 0.7112. The aussie is seen finding support around the 0.69 region.



The aussie lost 0.8 percent to a 6-day low of 78.78 against the yen, following a new 2-week high of 79.40 seen at 11:30 pm ET. At Monday's close, the pair was quoted at 79.18. Continuation of the aussie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 77.5 region.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that the monetary base in Japan rose 3.8 percent on year in March, coming in at 494.202 trillion yen. That follows the 4.6 percent gain in February.



After climbing to a 3-1/2-month high of 1.5712 against the euro at 11:30 pm ET, the aussie reversed direction, and was down 0.8 percent at a 4-day low of 1.5835. The aussie was trading at 1.5765 per euro when it finished deals on Monday. Should the aussie falls further, 1.60 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The Austrlian currency dropped to near a 2-week low of 0.9424 against the loonie, down by 0.7 percent from a high of 0.9488 hit at 11:30 pm ET. The pair was valued at 0.9464 at yesterday's close. Next key support for the aussie is possibly seen around the 0.93 level.



The aussie, having advanced to near a 2-month high of 1.0495 against the kiwi soon after the RBA decision, pulled back immediately with the pair trading at 1.0441. Further downtrend may take the aussie to a support around the 1.03 region.



Looking ahead, U.K. construction PMI for March and Eurozone PPI for February are scheduled for release in the European session.



The U.S. durable gods orders for February will be out in the New York session.



