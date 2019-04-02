Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Closir / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Moscow Exchange partners with Closir to enhance corporate access 2019-04-02 / 11:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow Exchange partners with Closir to enhance corporate access * London, 2 April 2019 Closir, a leading corporate access technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Moscow Exchange. Moscow Exchange will be using Closir's technology to provide global investors with access to management of its listed companies during its well-established series of MOEX Forums in Moscow, London and New York. These forums provide global investors with unique insights into the Russian market as well as the opportunity to meet with leading Russian companies. Closir is a technology platform which connects listed companies in emerging markets to institutional investors including mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and hedge funds allowing them to organise meetings, roadshows and virtual conferences. Closir extends the reach of companies throughout Europe, United States and Asia. Commenting on the partnership, Closir's CEO Michael Chojnacki said: "From an investor relations and corporate access standpoint, MOEX has long stood out as one of the most proactive and innovative exchanges not only in emerging markets, but globally. We are glad that MOEX has selected Closir to build on this culture and introduce a technology solution to a rapidly changing industry." Anna Vasilenko, Head of Primary Markets at Moscow Exchange, added: "MiFID II regulations that have been rolled out in Europe and increasingly adopted in the US have impacted how corporate access is consumed by investors. Our partnership with Closir will provide investors from around the world with easy and efficient direct access to Russian companies during the forums, and it should help to drive awareness and attract additional investment to our markets." The first MOEX Forum in 2019 will be held at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow on 3-4 April, featuring management teams from over 45 listed Russian companies as well as keynote speakers including Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Bank of Russia, Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund. MOEX Forums in London and New York will be announced later this year. To request more information or 1:1 meetings with listed companies please email moex@closir.com. *About Closir* Closir is a leading financial technology company which provides products and services that help listed companies in emerging markets to attract global institutional investors. Closir operates an online platform which allows these listed companies to raise awareness of their investment story and to target and connect directly to investors in Europe, North America and Asia. Closir is a founding member of Innovate Finance, a UK government body promoting innovation in financial technology. For more information about Closir, click [1]here [1]. *About Moscow Exchange* Moscow Exchange provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Russian financial markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. Today, Moscow Exchange is the main liquidity and price discovery centre for Russian instruments. Moscow Exchange hosts trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group also includes Russia's central securities depository, the National Settlement Depository, and the National Clearing Centre, which performs the function of central counterparty. Moscow Exchange ranks among the world's top 20 exchanges by total capitalisation of shares traded, and also among the 10 largest exchange platforms for bonds and derivatives trading. 2019-04-02 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 794575 2019-04-02 MSK 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f47cea44ee99528c67de3fce9eef0ea&application_id=794575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

