

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as upbeat manufacturing data from China and the United States bolstered investor confidence in the global economy.



The upside, however was capped by concerns surrounding Brexit after British lawmakers rejected all the options to replace Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.



Chinese shares advanced, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending up 0.2 percent at 3,176.82, a fresh 10-month high on optimism about policy easing and signs of progress in trade talks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.21 percent at 29,624.67.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note after hitting a one-month high in initial trade. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 21,505.31 after two days of gains. The broader Topix index shed 0.25 percent to end at 1,611.69.



Rising U.S. bond yields lifted financials, with Dai-ichi Life Holdings and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial climbing 2-3 percent. Defensive stocks like Tokyo Electric Power and Japan Railway declined 3.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



Exporters turned in a mixed performance. Panasonic rose 1.3 percent and Honda Motor added 1.1 percent while Sony fell 1.6 percent. In the tech sector, Advantest soared 4.5 percent and Sumco jumped 5.4 percent.



Australian markets ended with modest gains as global growth worries eased. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.40 points or 0.41 percent to 6,242.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 28.10 points or 0.45 percent at 6,327.80.



Mining heavyweight BHP finished marginally lower and Rio Tinto dropped 1.1 percent while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3 percent after winning approval for its $2.6 billion Iron Bridge magnetite project.



Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose between half a percent and 2 percent after crude oil prices jumped more than 2 percent overnight to reach fresh 2019 highs. Oil services firm WorleyParsons advanced 2.6 percent.



Banks ANZ, Westpac and NAB gained between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent ahead of the annual budget.



Seek added 2.4 percent after former Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev has been appointed chief operating officer of the online jobs advertiser.



Incitec Pivot tumbled 2.9 percent on news it would close a Victorian phosphate factory at the cost of A$13 million.



The Reserve Bank of Australia today left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, acknowledging that the labor market continued to be 'strong' despite soft economic growth seen late last year.



Seoul stocks extended gains for a third straight session as positive manufacturing data from the world's two largest economies helped ease investor worries surrounding global growth. The benchmark Kospi inched up 8.90 points or 0.41 percent to 2,177.18.



New Zealand shares hit a record high as investors pondered the prospects of a rate cut. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 104.44 points or 1.06 percent to 9,958.35, with diary firms Fonterra, Synlait Milk and A2 Milk pacing the gainers.



U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight as investors reacted positively to upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.



The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed around 1.3 percent to close at their best levels in nearly six months. The S&P 500 added 1.2 percent.



