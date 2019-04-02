Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights 02-Apr-2019 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 31 March 2019, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 260,250,539 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure of 260,250,539 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: TVR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8033 EQS News ID: 794457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

