EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is proud to announce that it will participate in the 19th Edition of the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases, taking place April 4-7, 2019 in Paris. The WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress is the world's leading clinical conference on bone, joint and muscle health and therefore the ideal venue for EffRx to showcase its flagship product Binosto, the only buffered soluble alendronate for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is also pleased to inform that new safety data on Binosto will be presented at the WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress. The data will be presented as a poster titled "Upper Gastrointestinal Safety with the Buffered Solution of Alendronate 70 mg: 6 Years of Post-Marketing Experience" authored by P. Fardellone, B. Boëzennec and B. Cortet on Saturday, 6th of April 2019, from 14:00 to 15:00 (poster #579).

The authors of the new Binosto safety data conclude that Binosto is associated with a lower frequency of upper gastrointestinal adverse reactions than reported for alendronate tablets and that it is a well-tolerated oral bisphosphonate for the management of osteoporosis.

"These updated data reinforce the safety profile of Binosto after 6 years of post-marketing experience," says Dr Lorraine Zakin, Medical Affairs Director at EffRx Pharmaceuticals.

Medical professionals from around the world will be able to learn more about Binosto and its exciting properties at the Binosto booths 20 and 21 in the exhibition area of the Palais des Congrès de Paris.

EffRx looks forward to welcoming you to the Binosto booth at the WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress in Paris!

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is a commercial-stage functionally integrated pharmaceutical company, based in Switzerland, that develops and commercializes niche orphan medicines in Europe. EffRx aims to be the preferred accelerator for late clinical regulatory development, approval, valorization of niche orphan medicines in Europe and Switzerland.

About Binosto/Steovess

Our lead commercialized product, Binosto is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and marketed in US, Europe and Asia. Binosto (alendronate 70 mg effervescent tablets) is the first and only buffered solution for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. It reduces the risk of hip, spine, and non-spine fractures.1 The buffered solution with high acid-neutralizing capacity minimizes the risk of exposing the esophagus (in case of reflux) and the stomach to acidified alendronate.2,3 Binosto is taken once a week as an easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting lodged in the esophagus. Binosto has the potential to improve adherence to therapy4, thereby decreasing the risk of disabling fractures.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the official BinostoSteovess prescribing information and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your country.

