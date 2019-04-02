sprite-preloader
28,305 Euro		+0,155
+0,55 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,322
28,325
11:33
28,32
28,325
11:33
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS Report on Payments to Governments 2018

PR Newswire

London, April 1

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2018 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2018

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities
with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single
contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement
is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2018, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent
cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments[1]

Government Reports (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Countries
EUROPE
Albania---1,500,000--1,500,000
Bulgaria----163,914-163,914
Denmark-539,750,148----539,750,148
Germany--10,132,980-----10,132,980
Ireland----769,208-769,208
Italy-14,975,70355,076,302---70,052,005
Norway3,165,774,7351,040,993,863--4,195,378-4,210,963,976
United Kingdom--147,028,177--6,174,498--140,853,679
ASIA
Brunei Darussalam-137,685--1,443,157-1,580,842
China1,256,628-----1,256,628
India267,211,39722,902,09438,529,764---328,643,256
Iraq2,214,541,67211,900,234----2,226,441,906
Kazakhstan-223,985,224----223,985,224
Malaysia3,525,878,067393,359,945815,886,371-15,000,127-4,750,124,510
Oman-3,214,036,496----3,214,036,496
Philippines556,499,261121,491,599----677,990,860
Qatar662,736,297745,840,777--19,623,657-1,428,200,731
Thailand-180,305,49478,273,392---258,578,885
OCEANIA
Australia-110,809,798151,674,812-13,907,835647,950277,040,395
New Zealand-49,778,93443,762,900---93,541,833
AFRICA
Egypt-127,475,156----127,475,156
Gabon----121,307-121,307
Mauritania---75,000,000--75,000,000
Nigeria3,776,418,8581,286,152,191358,161,091-976,593,706-6,397,325,844
Tanzania----727,600-727,600
Tunisia-96,161,98717,906,473---114,068,460
NORTH AMERICA
Canada-7,049,83191,355,941-11,677,763-110,083,535
Mexico---343,524,30620,565,718-364,090,025
United States-117,473,285826,330,922-42,994,471-986,798,677
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina--15,293,7123,057,004762,487-19,113,203
Bolivia----1,590,502-1,590,502
Brazil19,546,098-814,340,789479,885,3801,580,218,015-2,893,990,283
Colombia----229,091-229,091
Trinidad and Tobago84,542,26521,603,1653,773,443-8,876,393-118,795,265
Total14,274,405,2788,169,022,4523,310,365,912902,966,6902,705,634,826647,95029,363,043,107
Albania
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

AGJENCIA KOMETARE E BURIMEVE		---1,500,000--1,500,000
Total---1,500,000--1,500,000
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

EXPLORATION PHASE ONSHORE BLOCK 2&3 ALBANIA		---1,500,000--1,500,000
Total---1,500,000--1,500,000

Bulgaria
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA		----163,914-163,914
Total----163,914-163,914
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

SILISTAR		----163,914-163,914
Total----163,914-163,914

Denmark
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

TAX AUTHORITIES		-
523,790,322		----
523,790,322

DANISH ENERGY AGENCY		-
15,959,826		----
15,959,826
Total-539,750,148----539,750,148
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING
DANMARK B.V.		-539,750,148----539,750,148
Total-539,750,148----539,750,148

GERMANY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG		--10,132,980-----10,132,980
Total--10,132,980-----10,132,980
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH		--10,132,980-----10,132,980
Total--10,132,980-----10,132,980

IRELAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION		----
618,473
-
618,473

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS		----
150,735
-
150,735
Total----769,208-769,208
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

CORRIB PROJECT		----769,208-769,208
Total----769,208-769,208

Italy
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

BASILICATA REGION (VDA)		-
-
33,777,845		---
33,777,845

CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY		-
-
883,492		---
883,492

GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY		-
-
504,852		---
504,852

MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY		-
-
378,639		---
378,639

VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY		-
-
3,502,413		---
3,502,413

TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO		-
14,975,703
15,776,635		---
30,752,338

MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY		-
-
126,213		---
126,213

MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY		-
-
126,213		---
126,213
Total-14,975,70355,076,302---70,052,005
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET		--
55,076,302		---
55,076,302
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA		-
14,975,703
-		---
14,975,703
Total-14,975,70355,076,302---70,052,005

Norway
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET
-
-		--
387,231		-
387,231

OLJEDIREKTORATET
-
-		--
3,808,148		-
3,808,148

PETORO AS
1,964,580,025[A]
-		--
-		-
1,964,580,025
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
-
1,038,305,637		--
-		-
1,038,305,637

SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
-
2,688,227		--
-		-
2,688,227

EQUINOR ASA
1,201,194,710[B]
-		--
-		-
1,201,194,710
Total3,165,774,7351,040,993,863--4,195,378-4,210,963,976
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
-
-
-
-
1,541,681
-
1,541,681
ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN
3,165,774,735[C]
-
-
-
2,234,675
-
3,168,009,410

GAUPE
-
-
-
-
280,341
-
280,341
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

A/S NORSKE SHELL
-
1,040,993,863
-
-
138,681
-
1,041,132,545
Total3,165,774,7351,040,993,863--4,195,378-4,210,963,976

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,964,580,025 for 39,866 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,201,194,710 for 25,410 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $3,165,774,735 for 65,276 KBOE valued at market price.

United Kingdom
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY
-
-
-
-
6,174,498
-
6,174,498

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
-
-147,028,177
-
-
-
-
-147,028,177
Total--147,028,177--6,174,498--140,853,679
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN
NORTH SEA PROJECTS		-
-92,850,595		--
394,937		-
-92,455,658

ONEGAS WEST		----
1,219,478		-
1,219,478

UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS		----
491,891		-
491,891

UK OFFSHORE NON OPERATED		----
281,034		-
281,034

UK OFFSHORE OPERATED		----
563,938		-
563,938

WEST OF SHETLAND NON OPERATED		----
197,836		-
197,836
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED		-
14,385,733
-
-
-
-
14,385,733

BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED		-
49,616,600
-
-
-
-
49,616,600

SHELL U.K. LIMITED		-
-118,179,915
-
-
3,025,384
-
-115,154,531
Total--147,028,177--6,174,498--140,853,679

Brunei Darussalam
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM		-
137,685
-
-
1,443,157
-
1,580,842
Total-137,685--1,443,157-1,580,842
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS		-
-		--
1,443,157		-
1,443,157
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED		-
137,685		--
-		-
137,685
Total-137,685--1,443,157-1,580,842

China
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
1,256,628[A]
-
-
-
-
-
1,256,628
Total1,256,628-----1,256,628
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

CHANGBEI
1,256,628[B]
-
-
-
-
-
1,256,628
Total1,256,628-----1,256,628

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.

INDIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
-
-
6,896,448
-
-
-
6,896,448

INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
-
22,902,094
-
-
-
-
22,902,094

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD.
257,121,118[A]
-
-
-
-
-
257,121,118
PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER,
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
10,090,279
-
31,633,316
-
-
-
41,723,595
Total267,211,39722,902,09438,529,764---328,643,256
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

PANNA MUKTA
267,211,397[B]
-
38,529,764
-
-
-
305,741,162
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
INDIA LIMITED
-
22,902,094
-
-
-
-
22,902,094
Total267,211,39722,902,09438,529,764---328,643,256

[A] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.

Iraq
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

BASRA OIL COMPANY
2,214,541,672[A]
-
-
-
-
-
2,214,541,672
GENERAL COMMISSION FOR TAXES -
LARGE TAX PAYERS DEPARTMENT BAGHDAD
-
11,900,234
-
-
-
-
11,900,234
Total2,214,541,67211,900,234----2,226,441,906
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

MAJNOON		2,214,541,672[B]11,900,234----
2,226,441,906
Total2,214,541,67211,900,234----2,226,441,906

[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE		-

223,985,224		----

223,985,224
Total-223,985,224----223,985,224
Show
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

KARACHAGANAK		-
223,985,224		----
223,985,224
Total-223,985,224----223,985,224

Malaysia
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
-
388,439,384
-
-
-
-
388,439,384
PETROLIAM
NASIONAL BERHAD
1,960,280,714[A]
-
50,663,874
-
15,000,127
-
2,025,944,716
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
1,565,597,353[B]
4,920,561
-
-
-
-
1,570,517,914
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT

-

-

765,222,496[C]

-

-

-

765,222,496
Total3,525,878,067393,359,945815,886,371-15,000,127-4,750,124,510
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
SABAH GAS -
NOT OPERATED
-
6,753,311
1,251,854
-
-
-
8,005,165
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
1,775,615,976[D]
282,224,069
490,767,073[E]
-
-
-
2,548,607,117
SARAWAK
OIL AND GAS
1,750,262,092[F]
96,854,627
323,867,444[G]
-
15,000,127
-
2,185,984,290
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

-

1,027,841

-

-

-

-

1,027,841
SARAWAK
SHELL BERHAD
-
1,417,620
-
-
-
-
1,417,620
SHELL ENERGY
ASIA LIMITED
-
1,099,277
-
-
-
-
1,099,277
SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
-
515,966
-
-
-
-
515,966
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
-
3,467,234
-
-
-
-
3,467,234
Total3,525,878,067393,359,945815,886,371-15,000,127-4,750,124,510

[A] Includes payment in kind of $738,807,066 for 43,624 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,221,473,648 for 16,509 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $558,127,655 for 33,673 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,007,469,698 for 13,379 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $548,371,180 for 7,284 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,775,615,976 for 23,253 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $478,052,374 for 6,258 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,296,934,721 for 77,297 KBOE valued at fixed price and $453,327,371 for 6,635 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $70,318,806 for 1,026KBOE valued at market price.

Oman
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE		-3,214,036,496[A]----3,214,036,496
Total-3,214,036,496----3,214,036,496
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BLOCK 6 CONCESSION		-
3,206,523,313		----
3,206,523,313

MUKHAIZNA PSC		-
7,513,183[B]		----
7,513,183
Total-3,214,036,496----3,214,036,496

[A] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Philippines
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
-
121,491,599
-
-
-
-
121,491,599

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
466,024,339
-
-
-
-
-
466,024,339

PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
90,474,922
-
-
-
-
-
90,474,922
Total556,499,261121,491,599----677,990,860
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
556,499,261
121,491,599
-
-
-
-
677,990,860
Total556,499,261121,491,599----677,990,860

Qatar
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

QATAR PETROLEUM
662,736,297
745,840,777
-
-
-
-
1,408,577,074

RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY
-
-
-
-
19,623,657
-
19,623,657
Total662,736,297745,840,777--19,623,657-1,428,200,731
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

PEARL GTL
662,736,297
745,840,777
-
-
19,623,657
-
1,428,200,731
Total662,736,297745,840,777--19,623,657-1,428,200,731

THAILAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS		-
-
52,855,905
-
-
-
52,855,905

REVENUE DEPARTMENT		-
180,305,494
-
-
-
-
180,305,494

MINISTRY OF ENERGY		-
-
25,417,487
-
-
-
25,417,487
Total-180,305,49478,273,392---258,578,885
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BONGKOT		-
180,305,494
78,273,392
-
-
-
258,578,885
Total-180,305,49478,273,392---258,578,885

AUSTRALIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE		-
110,809,798
-
-
-
-
110,809,798

BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL		-
-
-
-
128,492
-
128,492

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY		-
-
143,371,913
-
-
-
143,371,913

OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE		-
-
8,302,899
-
-
-
8,302,899

WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL		-
-
-
-
11,398,922
647,950
12,046,872

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES		-
-
-
-
1,624,554
-
1,624,554

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE		-
-
-
-
755,867
-
755,867
Total-110,809,798151,674,812-13,907,835647,950277,040,395
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

NORTH WEST SHELF		--
143,371,913
-
-
-
143,371,913

QGC PROJECT		--
8,302,899
-
13,907,835
647,950
22,858,683
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD		-
1,485,918
-		-
-
-
1,485,918

SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED		-
109,323,881
-		-
-
-
109,323,881
Total-110,809,798151,674,812-13,907,835647,950277,040,395

New Zealand
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyalties BonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT		-
49,778,934
-
-		--
49,778,934
MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT-
-
43,762,900
-		--
43,762,900
Total-49,778,93443,762,900---93,541,833
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

MAUI		--
4,410,917		---
4,410,917

POHOKURA		--
39,351,983		---
39,351,983
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED-
49,250,876
-		---
49,250,876

ENERGY FINANCE NZ LIMITED
-
528,057
-		---
528,057
Total-49,778,93443,762,900---93,541,833

Egypt
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION		-127,475,156----127,475,156
Total-127,475,156----127,475,156
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BADR EL-DIN (BED)		-
63,545,505		----
63,545,505

NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)		-
22,711,331		----
22,711,331

OBAIYED		-
38,032,990		----
38,032,990
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL EGYPT N.V.		-
3,185,331		----
3,185,331
Total-127,475,156----127,475,156

Gabon
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
TRESOR PUBLIC DU GABON
-		-
-		-
121,307
-
121,307
Total----121,307-121,307
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

GABON EXPLORATION
-		-
-		-
121,307
-
121,307
Total----121,307-121,307

Mauritania
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM ENERGY AND MINES		-
-		-75,000,000--
75,000,000
Total---75,000,000--75,000,000
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C19) B.V.---30,000,000--30,000,000
SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C10) B.V.---45,000,000--45,000,000
Total---75,000,000--75,000,000

Nigeria
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
-
-
-
-
81,531,381
-
81,531,381
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
3,776,418,858[A]
-
-
-
-
-
3,776,418,858
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
-
-
358,161,091[B]
-
895,062,325
-
1,253,223,416
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
-
1,286,152,191[C]
-
-
-
-
1,286,152,191
Total3,776,418,8581,286,152,191358,161,091-976,593,706-6,397,325,844
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

PSC 1993 (OPL209)
-
294,789,470[D]
-
-
-
-
294,789,470
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
759,199,810[E]
416,091,020[F]
41,742,440[G]
-
-
-
1,217,033,270

SPDC EAST
1,809,700,722[H]
-
-
-
-
-
1,809,700,722

SPDC SHALLOW WATER
368,559,074[I]
-
-
--
-
--
368,559,074

SPDC WEST
838,959,252[J]
-
-
-
-
-
838,959,252
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED

-

575,271,701

316,418,651

-

976,593,706

-

1,868,284,057
Total3,776,418,8581,286,152,191358,161,091-976,593,706-6,397,325,844

[A] Includes payment in kind of $3,776,418,858 for 104,014 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $710,880,490 for 9,966 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $294,789,470 for 4,104KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $759,199,810 for 10,419 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $416,091,020 for 5,862 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $1,809,700,722 for 76,662 KBOE valued at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $368,559,074 for 5,260 KBOE valued at market price.

[J] Includes payment in kind of $838,959,252 for 11,673 KBOE valued at market price.

Tunisia
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
-
-
6,330,394[A]
-
-
-
6,330,394
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
-
96,161,987
11,576,079
-
-
-
107,738,066
Total-96,161,98717,906,473---114,068,460
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
-
63,296,646
8,127,338[B]
-
-
-
71,423,984

MISKAR CONCESSION
-
32,865,341
9,779,135[C]
-
-
-
42,644,476
Total-96,161,98717,906,473---114,068,460
[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,330,394 for 121 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $4,178,231 for 86 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $2,152,163 for 35 KBOE valued at market price.

Tanzania
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT
-		-
-		-
727,600
-
727,600
Total----727,600-727,600
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BLOCK 1 & 4
-		-
-		-
727,600
-
727,600
Total----727,600-727,600

Canada
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA		-
-
32,775,688
-
-
-
32,775,688

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW		-
-
-
-
711,632
-
711,632

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA		-
2,398,416
-
-
8,789,716
-
11,188,132

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA		-
4,651,415
56,781,633
-
191,606
-
61,624,654
CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD-
-
-
-
143,083
-
143,083
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT-
-
-
-
693,918
-
693,918

MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)		-
-
149,048
-
629,218
-
778,267
ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION-
-
1,649,572[A]
-
-
-
1,649,572

MCLEOD LAKE INDIAN BAND		-
-
-
-
384,766
-
384,766

ALEXIS NAKOTA SIOUX NATION		-
-
-
-
133,823
-
133,823
Total-7,049,83191,355,941-11,677,763-110,083,535

[A] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Canada
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

ATHABASCA OIL SANDS		-
701,360
8,739,918
-
548,585
-
9,989,863

FOOTHILLS		-
-
3,218,587
-
626,349
-
3,844,936

GREATER DEEP BASIN		-
-
24,353,827[B]
-
7,567,001
-
31,920,828

GROUNDBIRCH		-
-
149,048
-
2,351,358
-
2,500,407

INSITU		-
-
1,618,066
-
-
-
1,618,066

SABLE DEEPWATER		-
-
53,276,495
-
-
-
53,276,495
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

Shell Canada Energy		-
-
-
-
584,469
-
584,469

BLACKROCK VENTURES INC.		-
1,131,690
-
-
-
-
1,131,690

6581528 CANADA LTD.		-
5,216,781
-
-
-
-
5,216,781
Total-7,049,83191,355,941-11,677,763-110,083,535

[B] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Mexico
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
FONDO MEXICANO
DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y
EL DESARROLLO


-


-


-


343,524,306


8,905,511


-


352,429,817
SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA

-

-

-

-

11,660,207

-

11,660,207
Total---343,524,30620,565,718-364,090,025
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL EXPLORACION
Y EXTRACCION DE
MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V.

-

-

-

343,524,306

20,565,718

-

364,090,025
Total---343,524,30620,565,718-364,090,025

United States
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA		-
-
119,957
-
7,986,673
-
8,106,630

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE		-
50,852,489
-
-
-
-
50,852,489

OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE		-
-
711,099,701
-
31,549,865
-
742,649,566

STATE OF LOUISIANA		-
1,332,480
-
-
-
-
1,332,480

STATE OF TEXAS		-
66,178,374
115,111,264
-
-
-
181,289,638

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM		-
-
-
-
3,214,525
-
3,214,525

DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS		-
-
-
-
243,408
-
243,408

STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA		-
-890,058
-
-
-
-
-890,058
Total-117,473,285826,330,922-42,994,471-986,798,677
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

ALASKA EXPLORATION		-
-
-
-
243,408
-
243,408

APPALACHIA		-
-
119,957
-
7,986,673
-
8,106,630

GOM (CENTRAL)		-
-
554,123,625
-
-
-
554,123,625

GOM (WEST)		-
-
156,976,076
-
-
-
156,976,076

GOM EXPLORATION		-
-
-
-
31,549,865
-
31,549,865

PERMIAN		-
66,178,374
115,111,264
-
3,214,525		-
184,504,162
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SWEPI LP		-
1,332,480
-
-
-
-
1,332,480

SHELL OIL COMPANY		-
-17,037,569
-
-
-
-
-17,037,569

SHELL PETROLEUM INC.		-
67,000,000
-
-
-
-
67,000,000
Total-117,473,285826,330,922-42,994,471-986,798,677

Argentina
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.		--
-
-
283,801
-
283,801

PROVINCIA DE SALTA		--
4,971,503
-
-
-
4,971,503

PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN		--
10,322,210
3,057,004
478,686
-
13,857,899
Total--15,293,7123,057,004762,487-19,113,203
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

ACAMBUCO		--
4,971,503
-
-
-
4,971,503
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS--
10,322,210
3,057,004
762,487
-
14,141,701
Total--15,293,7123,057,004762,487-19,113,203

Bolivia
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA----1,590,502-1,590,502
Total----1,590,502-1,590,502
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

HUACARETA		----
1,022,292
-
1,022,292

LA VERTIENTE		----
568,210
-
568,210
Total----1,590,502-1,590,502

Brazil
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS

MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
-
-
814,340,789
-
1,580,218,015
-
2,394,558,804

PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA
19,546,098[A]
-
-
-
-
-
19,546,098
AGENCIA NACIONAL DO
PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS

-

-

-

479,885,380

-

-

479,885,380
Total19,546,098-814,340,789479,885,3801,580,218,015-2,893,990,283
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
-
-
-
479,885,380
-
-
479,885,380

BC-10
-
-
40,052,595
-
-
-
40,052,595

BIJUPIRA & SALEMA
-
-
1,463,502
-
-
-
1,463,502
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,
BM-S-11A and
Entorno de Sapinhoá

-

-

753,503,605

-

1,577,571,662

-

2,331,075,268

LIBRA PSC		 19,546,098[B]
-
19,321,088
-
-
-
38,867,186
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

BRAZIL ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT		----2,646,352-2,646,352
Total19,546,098-814,340,789479,885,3801,580,218,015-2,893,990,283

[A] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.

[B] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.

Colombia
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS----229,091-229,091
Total----229,091-229,091
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

COLOMBIA CUMBIA PROJECT		----229,091-229,091
Total----229,091-229,091

Trinidad and Tobago
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND
ENERGY AFFAIRS
84,542,265
21,603,165
3,773,443
-
8,876,393
-
118,795,265
Total84,542,26521,603,1653,773,443-8,876,393-118,795,265
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS

BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
-
-
-
-
2,446,446
-
2,446,446

BLOCK 6B
2,311,131
-
-
-
1,697,479
-
4,008,610

CENTRAL BLOCK
-
-
3,773,443
-
618,782
-
4,392,225
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
82,231,134
21,603,165
-
-
1,802,183
-
105,636,482
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD & TOBAGO BRANCH----
2,311,502
-
2,311,502
Total84,542,26521,603,1653,773,443-8,876,393-118,795,265

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries ", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.


1 This Report is not corrected for rounding.


