ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS Report on Payments to Governments 2018
London, April 1
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2018 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom
Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2018
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities
with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single
contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.
Production entitlements
These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement
is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2018, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.
License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent
cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
Report on Payments to Governments[1]
|Government Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Countries
|EUROPE
|Albania
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Bulgaria
|-
|-
|-
|-
|163,914
|-
|163,914
|Denmark
|-
|539,750,148
|-
|-
|-
|-
|539,750,148
|Germany
|-
|-10,132,980
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-10,132,980
|Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|769,208
|-
|769,208
|Italy
|-
|14,975,703
|55,076,302
|-
|-
|-
|70,052,005
|Norway
|3,165,774,735
|1,040,993,863
|-
|-
|4,195,378
|-
|4,210,963,976
|United Kingdom
|-
|-147,028,177
|-
|-
|6,174,498
|-
|-140,853,679
|ASIA
|Brunei Darussalam
|-
|137,685
|-
|-
|1,443,157
|-
|1,580,842
|China
|1,256,628
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,256,628
|India
|267,211,397
|22,902,094
|38,529,764
|-
|-
|-
|328,643,256
|Iraq
|2,214,541,672
|11,900,234
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,226,441,906
|Kazakhstan
|-
|223,985,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|223,985,224
|Malaysia
|3,525,878,067
|393,359,945
|815,886,371
|-
|15,000,127
|-
|4,750,124,510
|Oman
|-
|3,214,036,496
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,214,036,496
|Philippines
|556,499,261
|121,491,599
|-
|-
|-
|-
|677,990,860
|Qatar
|662,736,297
|745,840,777
|-
|-
|19,623,657
|-
|1,428,200,731
|Thailand
|-
|180,305,494
|78,273,392
|-
|-
|-
|258,578,885
|OCEANIA
|Australia
|-
|110,809,798
|151,674,812
|-
|13,907,835
|647,950
|277,040,395
|New Zealand
|-
|49,778,934
|43,762,900
|-
|-
|-
|93,541,833
|AFRICA
|Egypt
|-
|127,475,156
|-
|-
|-
|-
|127,475,156
|Gabon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121,307
|-
|121,307
|Mauritania
|-
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|Nigeria
|3,776,418,858
|1,286,152,191
|358,161,091
|-
|976,593,706
|-
|6,397,325,844
|Tanzania
|-
|-
|-
|-
|727,600
|-
|727,600
|Tunisia
|-
|96,161,987
|17,906,473
|-
|-
|-
|114,068,460
|NORTH AMERICA
|Canada
|-
|7,049,831
|91,355,941
|-
|11,677,763
|-
|110,083,535
|Mexico
|-
|-
|-
|343,524,306
|20,565,718
|-
|364,090,025
|United States
|-
|117,473,285
|826,330,922
|-
|42,994,471
|-
|986,798,677
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Argentina
|-
|-
|15,293,712
|3,057,004
|762,487
|-
|19,113,203
|Bolivia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,590,502
|-
|1,590,502
|Brazil
|19,546,098
|-
|814,340,789
|479,885,380
|1,580,218,015
|-
|2,893,990,283
|Colombia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,091
|-
|229,091
|Trinidad and Tobago
|84,542,265
|21,603,165
|3,773,443
|-
|8,876,393
|-
|118,795,265
|Total
|14,274,405,278
|8,169,022,452
|3,310,365,912
|902,966,690
|2,705,634,826
|647,950
|29,363,043,107
|Albania
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
AGJENCIA KOMETARE E BURIMEVE
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
EXPLORATION PHASE ONSHORE BLOCK 2&3 ALBANIA
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|-
|-
|1,500,000
|Bulgaria
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|163,914
|-
|163,914
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|163,914
|-
|163,914
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
SILISTAR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|163,914
|-
|163,914
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|163,914
|-
|163,914
|Denmark
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
TAX AUTHORITIES
|-
523,790,322
|-
|-
|-
|-
523,790,322
DANISH ENERGY AGENCY
|-
15,959,826
|-
|-
|-
|-
15,959,826
|Total
|-
|539,750,148
|-
|-
|-
|-
|539,750,148
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING
DANMARK B.V.
|-
|539,750,148
|-
|-
|-
|-
|539,750,148
|Total
|-
|539,750,148
|-
|-
|-
|-
|539,750,148
|GERMANY
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG
|-
|-10,132,980
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-10,132,980
|Total
|-
|-10,132,980
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-10,132,980
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH
|-
|-10,132,980
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-10,132,980
|Total
|-
|-10,132,980
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-10,132,980
|IRELAND
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
618,473
-
618,473
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS
|-
|-
|-
|-
150,735
-
150,735
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|769,208
|-
|769,208
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
CORRIB PROJECT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|769,208
|-
|769,208
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|769,208
|-
|769,208
|Italy
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
|-
-
33,777,845
|-
|-
|-
33,777,845
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
883,492
|-
|-
|-
883,492
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
504,852
|-
|-
|-
504,852
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
378,639
|-
|-
|-
378,639
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
3,502,413
|-
|-
|-
3,502,413
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|-
14,975,703
15,776,635
|-
|-
|-
30,752,338
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
126,213
|-
|-
|-
126,213
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
|-
-
126,213
|-
|-
|-
126,213
|Total
|-
|14,975,703
|55,076,302
|-
|-
|-
|70,052,005
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
|-
|-
55,076,302
|-
|-
|-
55,076,302
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA
|-
14,975,703
-
|-
|-
|-
14,975,703
|Total
|-
|14,975,703
|55,076,302
|-
|-
|-
|70,052,005
|Norway
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET
-
-
|-
|-
387,231
|-
387,231
OLJEDIREKTORATET
-
-
|-
|-
3,808,148
|-
3,808,148
PETORO AS
1,964,580,025[A]
-
|-
|-
-
|-
1,964,580,025
|SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
-
1,038,305,637
|-
|-
-
|-
1,038,305,637
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
-
2,688,227
|-
|-
-
|-
2,688,227
EQUINOR ASA
1,201,194,710[B]
-
|-
|-
-
|-
1,201,194,710
|Total
|3,165,774,735
|1,040,993,863
|-
|-
|4,195,378
|-
|4,210,963,976
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
-
-
-
-
1,541,681
-
1,541,681
|ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN
3,165,774,735[C]
-
-
-
2,234,675
-
3,168,009,410
GAUPE
-
-
-
-
280,341
-
280,341
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
A/S NORSKE SHELL
-
1,040,993,863
-
-
138,681
-
1,041,132,545
|Total
|3,165,774,735
|1,040,993,863
|-
|-
|4,195,378
|-
|4,210,963,976
[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,964,580,025 for 39,866 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,201,194,710 for 25,410 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $3,165,774,735 for 65,276 KBOE valued at market price.
|United Kingdom
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY
-
-
-
-
6,174,498
-
6,174,498
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
-
-147,028,177
-
-
-
-
-147,028,177
|Total
|-
|-147,028,177
|-
|-
|6,174,498
|-
|-140,853,679
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN
NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|-
-92,850,595
|-
|-
394,937
|-
-92,455,658
ONEGAS WEST
|-
|-
|-
|-
1,219,478
|-
1,219,478
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
491,891
|-
491,891
UK OFFSHORE NON OPERATED
|-
|-
|-
|-
281,034
|-
281,034
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
|-
|-
|-
|-
563,938
|-
563,938
WEST OF SHETLAND NON OPERATED
|-
|-
|-
|-
197,836
|-
197,836
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED
|-
14,385,733
-
-
-
-
14,385,733
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|-
49,616,600
-
-
-
-
49,616,600
SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|-
-118,179,915
-
-
3,025,384
-
-115,154,531
|Total
|-
|-147,028,177
|-
|-
|6,174,498
|-
|-140,853,679
|Brunei Darussalam
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
|-
137,685
-
-
1,443,157
-
1,580,842
|Total
|-
|137,685
|-
|-
|1,443,157
|-
|1,580,842
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS
|-
-
|-
|-
1,443,157
|-
1,443,157
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED
|-
137,685
|-
|-
-
|-
137,685
|Total
|-
|137,685
|-
|-
|1,443,157
|-
|1,580,842
|China
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
1,256,628[A]
-
-
-
-
-
1,256,628
|Total
|1,256,628
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,256,628
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
CHANGBEI
1,256,628[B]
-
-
-
-
-
1,256,628
|Total
|1,256,628
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,256,628
[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|INDIA
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
-
-
6,896,448
-
-
-
6,896,448
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
-
22,902,094
-
-
-
-
22,902,094
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD.
257,121,118[A]
-
-
-
-
-
257,121,118
|PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER,
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
10,090,279
-
31,633,316
-
-
-
41,723,595
|Total
|267,211,397
|22,902,094
|38,529,764
|-
|-
|-
|328,643,256
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
PANNA MUKTA
267,211,397[B]
-
38,529,764
-
-
-
305,741,162
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
INDIA LIMITED
-
22,902,094
-
-
-
-
22,902,094
|Total
|267,211,397
|22,902,094
|38,529,764
|-
|-
|-
|328,643,256
[A] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.
|Iraq
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
BASRA OIL COMPANY
2,214,541,672[A]
-
-
-
-
-
2,214,541,672
|GENERAL COMMISSION FOR TAXES -
LARGE TAX PAYERS DEPARTMENT BAGHDAD
-
11,900,234
-
-
-
-
11,900,234
|Total
|2,214,541,672
|11,900,234
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,226,441,906
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
MAJNOON
|2,214,541,672[B]
|11,900,234
|-
|-
|-
|-
2,226,441,906
|Total
|2,214,541,672
|11,900,234
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,226,441,906
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.
|Kazakhstan
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
|-
223,985,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
223,985,224
|Total
|-
|223,985,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|223,985,224
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
KARACHAGANAK
|-
223,985,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
223,985,224
|Total
|-
|223,985,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|223,985,224
|Malaysia
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
-
388,439,384
-
-
-
-
388,439,384
|PETROLIAM
NASIONAL BERHAD
1,960,280,714[A]
-
50,663,874
-
15,000,127
-
2,025,944,716
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
1,565,597,353[B]
4,920,561
-
-
-
-
1,570,517,914
|MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT
-
-
765,222,496[C]
-
-
-
765,222,496
|Total
|3,525,878,067
|393,359,945
|815,886,371
|-
|15,000,127
|-
|4,750,124,510
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|SABAH GAS -
NOT OPERATED
-
6,753,311
1,251,854
-
-
-
8,005,165
|SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
1,775,615,976[D]
282,224,069
490,767,073[E]
-
-
-
2,548,607,117
|SARAWAK
OIL AND GAS
1,750,262,092[F]
96,854,627
323,867,444[G]
-
15,000,127
-
2,185,984,290
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
-
1,027,841
-
-
-
-
1,027,841
|SARAWAK
SHELL BERHAD
-
1,417,620
-
-
-
-
1,417,620
|SHELL ENERGY
ASIA LIMITED
-
1,099,277
-
-
-
-
1,099,277
|SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
-
515,966
-
-
-
-
515,966
|SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
-
3,467,234
-
-
-
-
3,467,234
|Total
|3,525,878,067
|393,359,945
|815,886,371
|-
|15,000,127
|-
|4,750,124,510
[A] Includes payment in kind of $738,807,066 for 43,624 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,221,473,648 for 16,509 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $558,127,655 for 33,673 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,007,469,698 for 13,379 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $548,371,180 for 7,284 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,775,615,976 for 23,253 KBOE valued at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $478,052,374 for 6,258 KBOE valued at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,296,934,721 for 77,297 KBOE valued at fixed price and $453,327,371 for 6,635 KBOE valued at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $70,318,806 for 1,026KBOE valued at market price.
|Oman
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|-
|3,214,036,496[A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,214,036,496
|Total
|-
|3,214,036,496
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,214,036,496
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|-
3,206,523,313
|-
|-
|-
|-
3,206,523,313
MUKHAIZNA PSC
|-
7,513,183[B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
7,513,183
|Total
|-
|3,214,036,496
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,214,036,496
[A] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|Philippines
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
-
121,491,599
-
-
-
-
121,491,599
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
466,024,339
-
-
-
-
-
466,024,339
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
90,474,922
-
-
-
-
-
90,474,922
|Total
|556,499,261
|121,491,599
|-
|-
|-
|-
|677,990,860
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
556,499,261
121,491,599
-
-
-
-
677,990,860
|Total
|556,499,261
|121,491,599
|-
|-
|-
|-
|677,990,860
|Qatar
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
QATAR PETROLEUM
662,736,297
745,840,777
-
-
-
-
1,408,577,074
RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY
-
-
-
-
19,623,657
-
19,623,657
|Total
|662,736,297
|745,840,777
|-
|-
|19,623,657
|-
|1,428,200,731
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
PEARL GTL
662,736,297
745,840,777
-
-
19,623,657
-
1,428,200,731
|Total
|662,736,297
|745,840,777
|-
|-
|19,623,657
|-
|1,428,200,731
|THAILAND
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS
|-
-
52,855,905
-
-
-
52,855,905
REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
180,305,494
-
-
-
-
180,305,494
MINISTRY OF ENERGY
|-
-
25,417,487
-
-
-
25,417,487
|Total
|-
|180,305,494
|78,273,392
|-
|-
|-
|258,578,885
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BONGKOT
|-
180,305,494
78,273,392
-
-
-
258,578,885
|Total
|-
|180,305,494
|78,273,392
|-
|-
|-
|258,578,885
|AUSTRALIA
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|-
110,809,798
-
-
-
-
110,809,798
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|-
-
-
-
128,492
-
128,492
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
|-
-
143,371,913
-
-
-
143,371,913
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE
|-
-
8,302,899
-
-
-
8,302,899
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|-
-
-
-
11,398,922
647,950
12,046,872
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
|-
-
-
-
1,624,554
-
1,624,554
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE
|-
-
-
-
755,867
-
755,867
|Total
|-
|110,809,798
|151,674,812
|-
|13,907,835
|647,950
|277,040,395
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
NORTH WEST SHELF
|-
|-
143,371,913
-
-
-
143,371,913
QGC PROJECT
|-
|-
8,302,899
-
13,907,835
647,950
22,858,683
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
|-
1,485,918
-
|-
-
-
1,485,918
SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|-
109,323,881
-
|-
-
-
109,323,881
|Total
|-
|110,809,798
|151,674,812
|-
|13,907,835
|647,950
|277,040,395
|New Zealand
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
49,778,934
-
-
|-
|-
49,778,934
|MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT
|-
-
43,762,900
-
|-
|-
43,762,900
|Total
|-
|49,778,934
|43,762,900
|-
|-
|-
|93,541,833
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
MAUI
|-
|-
4,410,917
|-
|-
|-
4,410,917
POHOKURA
|-
|-
39,351,983
|-
|-
|-
39,351,983
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED
|-
49,250,876
-
|-
|-
|-
49,250,876
ENERGY FINANCE NZ LIMITED
-
528,057
-
|-
|-
|-
528,057
|Total
|-
|49,778,934
|43,762,900
|-
|-
|-
|93,541,833
|Egypt
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|-
|127,475,156
|-
|-
|-
|-
|127,475,156
|Total
|-
|127,475,156
|-
|-
|-
|-
|127,475,156
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BADR EL-DIN (BED)
|-
63,545,505
|-
|-
|-
|-
63,545,505
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)
|-
22,711,331
|-
|-
|-
|-
22,711,331
OBAIYED
|-
38,032,990
|-
|-
|-
|-
38,032,990
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL EGYPT N.V.
|-
3,185,331
|-
|-
|-
|-
3,185,331
|Total
|-
|127,475,156
|-
|-
|-
|-
|127,475,156
|Gabon
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|TRESOR PUBLIC DU GABON
-
|-
-
|-
121,307
-
121,307
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121,307
|-
|121,307
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
GABON EXPLORATION
-
|-
-
|-
121,307
-
121,307
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121,307
|-
|121,307
|Mauritania
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM ENERGY AND MINES
|-
-
|-
|75,000,000
|-
|-
75,000,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C19) B.V.
|-
|-
|-
|30,000,000
|-
|-
|30,000,000
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C10) B.V.
|-
|-
|-
|45,000,000
|-
|-
|45,000,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|-
|-
|75,000,000
|Nigeria
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
-
-
-
-
81,531,381
-
81,531,381
|NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
3,776,418,858[A]
-
-
-
-
-
3,776,418,858
|DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
-
-
358,161,091[B]
-
895,062,325
-
1,253,223,416
|FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
-
1,286,152,191[C]
-
-
-
-
1,286,152,191
|Total
|3,776,418,858
|1,286,152,191
|358,161,091
|-
|976,593,706
|-
|6,397,325,844
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
PSC 1993 (OPL209)
-
294,789,470[D]
-
-
-
-
294,789,470
|PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
759,199,810[E]
416,091,020[F]
41,742,440[G]
-
-
-
1,217,033,270
SPDC EAST
1,809,700,722[H]
-
-
-
-
-
1,809,700,722
SPDC SHALLOW WATER
368,559,074[I]
-
-
--
-
--
368,559,074
SPDC WEST
838,959,252[J]
-
-
-
-
-
838,959,252
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
-
575,271,701
316,418,651
-
976,593,706
-
1,868,284,057
|Total
|3,776,418,858
|1,286,152,191
|358,161,091
|-
|976,593,706
|-
|6,397,325,844
[A] Includes payment in kind of $3,776,418,858 for 104,014 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $710,880,490 for 9,966 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $294,789,470 for 4,104KBOE valued at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $759,199,810 for 10,419 KBOE valued at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $416,091,020 for 5,862 KBOE valued at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.
[H] Includes payment in kind of $1,809,700,722 for 76,662 KBOE valued at market price.
[I] Includes payment in kind of $368,559,074 for 5,260 KBOE valued at market price.
[J] Includes payment in kind of $838,959,252 for 11,673 KBOE valued at market price.
|Tunisia
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
-
-
6,330,394[A]
-
-
-
6,330,394
|MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
-
96,161,987
11,576,079
-
-
-
107,738,066
|Total
|-
|96,161,987
|17,906,473
|-
|-
|-
|114,068,460
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
-
63,296,646
8,127,338[B]
-
-
-
71,423,984
MISKAR CONCESSION
-
32,865,341
9,779,135[C]
-
-
-
42,644,476
|Total
|-
|96,161,987
|17,906,473
|-
|-
|-
|114,068,460
|[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,330,394 for 121 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $4,178,231 for 86 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $2,152,163 for 35 KBOE valued at market price.
|Tanzania
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT
-
|-
-
|-
727,600
-
727,600
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|727,600
|-
|727,600
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BLOCK 1 & 4
-
|-
-
|-
727,600
-
727,600
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|727,600
|-
|727,600
|Canada
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|-
-
32,775,688
-
-
-
32,775,688
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
|-
-
-
-
711,632
-
711,632
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|-
2,398,416
-
-
8,789,716
-
11,188,132
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|-
4,651,415
56,781,633
-
191,606
-
61,624,654
|CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD
|-
-
-
-
143,083
-
143,083
|MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT
|-
-
-
-
693,918
-
693,918
MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)
|-
-
149,048
-
629,218
-
778,267
|ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION
|-
-
1,649,572[A]
-
-
-
1,649,572
MCLEOD LAKE INDIAN BAND
|-
-
-
-
384,766
-
384,766
ALEXIS NAKOTA SIOUX NATION
|-
-
-
-
133,823
-
133,823
|Total
|-
|7,049,831
|91,355,941
|-
|11,677,763
|-
|110,083,535
[A] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|Canada
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|-
701,360
8,739,918
-
548,585
-
9,989,863
FOOTHILLS
|-
-
3,218,587
-
626,349
-
3,844,936
GREATER DEEP BASIN
|-
-
24,353,827[B]
-
7,567,001
-
31,920,828
GROUNDBIRCH
|-
-
149,048
-
2,351,358
-
2,500,407
INSITU
|-
-
1,618,066
-
-
-
1,618,066
SABLE DEEPWATER
|-
-
53,276,495
-
-
-
53,276,495
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
Shell Canada Energy
|-
-
-
-
584,469
-
584,469
BLACKROCK VENTURES INC.
|-
1,131,690
-
-
-
-
1,131,690
6581528 CANADA LTD.
|-
5,216,781
-
-
-
-
5,216,781
|Total
|-
|7,049,831
|91,355,941
|-
|11,677,763
|-
|110,083,535
[B] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|Mexico
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|FONDO MEXICANO
DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y
EL DESARROLLO
-
-
-
343,524,306
8,905,511
-
352,429,817
|SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA
-
-
-
-
11,660,207
-
11,660,207
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|343,524,306
|20,565,718
|-
|364,090,025
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL EXPLORACION
Y EXTRACCION DE
MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V.
-
-
-
343,524,306
20,565,718
-
364,090,025
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|343,524,306
|20,565,718
|-
|364,090,025
|United States
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
|-
-
119,957
-
7,986,673
-
8,106,630
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|-
50,852,489
-
-
-
-
50,852,489
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|-
-
711,099,701
-
31,549,865
-
742,649,566
STATE OF LOUISIANA
|-
1,332,480
-
-
-
-
1,332,480
STATE OF TEXAS
|-
66,178,374
115,111,264
-
-
-
181,289,638
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM
|-
-
-
-
3,214,525
-
3,214,525
DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS
|-
-
-
-
243,408
-
243,408
STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA
|-
-890,058
-
-
-
-
-890,058
|Total
|-
|117,473,285
|826,330,922
|-
|42,994,471
|-
|986,798,677
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
ALASKA EXPLORATION
|-
-
-
-
243,408
-
243,408
APPALACHIA
|-
-
119,957
-
7,986,673
-
8,106,630
GOM (CENTRAL)
|-
-
554,123,625
-
-
-
554,123,625
GOM (WEST)
|-
-
156,976,076
-
-
-
156,976,076
GOM EXPLORATION
|-
-
-
-
31,549,865
-
31,549,865
PERMIAN
|-
66,178,374
115,111,264
-
3,214,525
|-
184,504,162
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SWEPI LP
|-
1,332,480
-
-
-
-
1,332,480
SHELL OIL COMPANY
|-
-17,037,569
-
-
-
-
-17,037,569
SHELL PETROLEUM INC.
|-
67,000,000
-
-
-
-
67,000,000
|Total
|-
|117,473,285
|826,330,922
|-
|42,994,471
|-
|986,798,677
|Argentina
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.
|-
|-
-
-
283,801
-
283,801
PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|-
|-
4,971,503
-
-
-
4,971,503
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
|-
|-
10,322,210
3,057,004
478,686
-
13,857,899
|Total
|-
|-
|15,293,712
|3,057,004
|762,487
|-
|19,113,203
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
ACAMBUCO
|-
|-
4,971,503
-
-
-
4,971,503
|ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|-
|-
10,322,210
3,057,004
762,487
-
14,141,701
|Total
|-
|-
|15,293,712
|3,057,004
|762,487
|-
|19,113,203
|Bolivia
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,590,502
|-
|1,590,502
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,590,502
|-
|1,590,502
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
HUACARETA
|-
|-
|-
|-
1,022,292
-
1,022,292
LA VERTIENTE
|-
|-
|-
|-
568,210
-
568,210
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,590,502
|-
|1,590,502
|Brazil
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
-
-
814,340,789
-
1,580,218,015
-
2,394,558,804
PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA
19,546,098[A]
-
-
-
-
-
19,546,098
|AGENCIA NACIONAL DO
PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS
-
-
-
479,885,380
-
-
479,885,380
|Total
|19,546,098
|-
|814,340,789
|479,885,380
|1,580,218,015
|-
|2,893,990,283
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
-
-
-
479,885,380
-
-
479,885,380
BC-10
-
-
40,052,595
-
-
-
40,052,595
BIJUPIRA & SALEMA
-
-
1,463,502
-
-
-
1,463,502
|BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,
BM-S-11A and
Entorno de Sapinhoá
-
-
753,503,605
-
1,577,571,662
-
2,331,075,268
LIBRA PSC
|19,546,098[B]
-
19,321,088
-
-
-
38,867,186
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
BRAZIL ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,646,352
|-
|2,646,352
|Total
|19,546,098
|-
|814,340,789
|479,885,380
|1,580,218,015
|-
|2,893,990,283
[A] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.
[B] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.
|Colombia
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,091
|-
|229,091
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,091
|-
|229,091
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
COLOMBIA CUMBIA PROJECT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,091
|-
|229,091
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|229,091
|-
|229,091
|Trinidad and Tobago
|GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND
ENERGY AFFAIRS
84,542,265
21,603,165
3,773,443
-
8,876,393
-
118,795,265
|Total
|84,542,265
|21,603,165
|3,773,443
|-
|8,876,393
|-
|118,795,265
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
-
-
-
-
2,446,446
-
2,446,446
BLOCK 6B
2,311,131
-
-
-
1,697,479
-
4,008,610
CENTRAL BLOCK
-
-
3,773,443
-
618,782
-
4,392,225
|NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
82,231,134
21,603,165
-
-
1,802,183
|
-
105,636,482
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD & TOBAGO BRANCH
|-
|-
|-
|-
2,311,502
-
2,311,502
|Total
|84,542,265
|21,603,165
|3,773,443
|-
|8,876,393
|-
|118,795,265
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries ", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
1 This Report is not corrected for rounding.