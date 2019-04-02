ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS Report on Payments to Governments 2018

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2018 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism ( http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm ) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2018

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities

with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single

contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement

is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2018, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent

cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments[1]

Government Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Countries EUROPE Albania - - - 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 Bulgaria - - - - 163,914 - 163,914 Denmark - 539,750,148 - - - - 539,750,148 Germany - -10,132,980 - - - - -10,132,980 Ireland - - - - 769,208 - 769,208 Italy - 14,975,703 55,076,302 - - - 70,052,005 Norway 3,165,774,735 1,040,993,863 - - 4,195,378 - 4,210,963,976 United Kingdom - -147,028,177 - - 6,174,498 - -140,853,679 ASIA Brunei Darussalam - 137,685 - - 1,443,157 - 1,580,842 China 1,256,628 - - - - - 1,256,628 India 267,211,397 22,902,094 38,529,764 - - - 328,643,256 Iraq 2,214,541,672 11,900,234 - - - - 2,226,441,906 Kazakhstan - 223,985,224 - - - - 223,985,224 Malaysia 3,525,878,067 393,359,945 815,886,371 - 15,000,127 - 4,750,124,510 Oman - 3,214,036,496 - - - - 3,214,036,496 Philippines 556,499,261 121,491,599 - - - - 677,990,860 Qatar 662,736,297 745,840,777 - - 19,623,657 - 1,428,200,731 Thailand - 180,305,494 78,273,392 - - - 258,578,885 OCEANIA Australia - 110,809,798 151,674,812 - 13,907,835 647,950 277,040,395 New Zealand - 49,778,934 43,762,900 - - - 93,541,833 AFRICA Egypt - 127,475,156 - - - - 127,475,156 Gabon - - - - 121,307 - 121,307 Mauritania - - - 75,000,000 - - 75,000,000 Nigeria 3,776,418,858 1,286,152,191 358,161,091 - 976,593,706 - 6,397,325,844 Tanzania - - - - 727,600 - 727,600 Tunisia - 96,161,987 17,906,473 - - - 114,068,460 NORTH AMERICA Canada - 7,049,831 91,355,941 - 11,677,763 - 110,083,535 Mexico - - - 343,524,306 20,565,718 - 364,090,025 United States - 117,473,285 826,330,922 - 42,994,471 - 986,798,677 SOUTH AMERICA Argentina - - 15,293,712 3,057,004 762,487 - 19,113,203 Bolivia - - - - 1,590,502 - 1,590,502 Brazil 19,546,098 - 814,340,789 479,885,380 1,580,218,015 - 2,893,990,283 Colombia - - - - 229,091 - 229,091 Trinidad and Tobago 84,542,265 21,603,165 3,773,443 - 8,876,393 - 118,795,265 Total 14,274,405,278 8,169,022,452 3,310,365,912 902,966,690 2,705,634,826 647,950 29,363,043,107 Albania GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

AGJENCIA KOMETARE E BURIMEVE - - - 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 Total - - - 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

EXPLORATION PHASE ONSHORE BLOCK 2&3 ALBANIA - - - 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000 Total - - - 1,500,000 - - 1,500,000

Bulgaria GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA - - - - 163,914 - 163,914 Total - - - - 163,914 - 163,914 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

SILISTAR - - - - 163,914 - 163,914 Total - - - - 163,914 - 163,914

Denmark GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

TAX AUTHORITIES -

523,790,322 - - - -

523,790,322

DANISH ENERGY AGENCY -

15,959,826 - - - -

15,959,826 Total - 539,750,148 - - - - 539,750,148 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING

DANMARK B.V. - 539,750,148 - - - - 539,750,148 Total - 539,750,148 - - - - 539,750,148

GERMANY GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG - -10,132,980 - - - - -10,132,980 Total - -10,132,980 - - - - -10,132,980 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH - -10,132,980 - - - - -10,132,980 Total - -10,132,980 - - - - -10,132,980

IRELAND GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION - - - -

618,473

-

618,473

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS - - - -

150,735

-

150,735 Total - - - - 769,208 - 769,208 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

CORRIB PROJECT - - - - 769,208 - 769,208 Total - - - - 769,208 - 769,208

Italy GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

BASILICATA REGION (VDA) -

-

33,777,845 - - -

33,777,845

CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY -

-

883,492 - - -

883,492

GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY -

-

504,852 - - -

504,852

MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY -

-

378,639 - - -

378,639

VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY -

-

3,502,413 - - -

3,502,413

TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO -

14,975,703

15,776,635 - - -

30,752,338

MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY -

-

126,213 - - -

126,213

MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY -

-

126,213 - - -

126,213 Total - 14,975,703 55,076,302 - - - 70,052,005 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET - -

55,076,302 - - -

55,076,302 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA -

14,975,703

- - - -

14,975,703 Total - 14,975,703 55,076,302 - - - 70,052,005

Norway GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET

-

- - -

387,231 -

387,231

OLJEDIREKTORATET

-

- - -

3,808,148 -

3,808,148

PETORO AS

1,964,580,025[A]

- - -

- -

1,964,580,025 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP

-

1,038,305,637 - -

- -

1,038,305,637

SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA

-

2,688,227 - -

- -

2,688,227

EQUINOR ASA

1,201,194,710[B]

- - -

- -

1,201,194,710 Total 3,165,774,735 1,040,993,863 - - 4,195,378 - 4,210,963,976 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS

-

-

-

-

1,541,681

-

1,541,681 ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN

3,165,774,735[C]

-

-

-

2,234,675

-

3,168,009,410

GAUPE

-

-

-

-

280,341

-

280,341 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

A/S NORSKE SHELL

-

1,040,993,863

-

-

138,681

-

1,041,132,545 Total 3,165,774,735 1,040,993,863 - - 4,195,378 - 4,210,963,976

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,964,580,025 for 39,866 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,201,194,710 for 25,410 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $3,165,774,735 for 65,276 KBOE valued at market price.

United Kingdom GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY

-

-

-

-

6,174,498

-

6,174,498

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS

-

-147,028,177

-

-

-

-

-147,028,177 Total - -147,028,177 - - 6,174,498 - -140,853,679 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN

NORTH SEA PROJECTS -

-92,850,595 - -

394,937 -

-92,455,658

ONEGAS WEST - - - -

1,219,478 -

1,219,478

UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS - - - -

491,891 -

491,891

UK OFFSHORE NON OPERATED - - - -

281,034 -

281,034

UK OFFSHORE OPERATED - - - -

563,938 -

563,938

WEST OF SHETLAND NON OPERATED - - - -

197,836 -

197,836 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED -

14,385,733

-

-

-

-

14,385,733

BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -

49,616,600

-

-

-

-

49,616,600

SHELL U.K. LIMITED -

-118,179,915

-

-

3,025,384

-

-115,154,531 Total - -147,028,177 - - 6,174,498 - -140,853,679

Brunei Darussalam GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM -

137,685

-

-

1,443,157

-

1,580,842 Total - 137,685 - - 1,443,157 - 1,580,842 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS -

- - -

1,443,157 -

1,443,157 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED -

137,685 - -

- -

137,685 Total - 137,685 - - 1,443,157 - 1,580,842

China GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

1,256,628[A]

-

-

-

-

-

1,256,628 Total 1,256,628 - - - - - 1,256,628 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

CHANGBEI

1,256,628[B]

-

-

-

-

-

1,256,628 Total 1,256,628 - - - - - 1,256,628

[A] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,256,628 for 41 KBOE valued at government selling price.

INDIA GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS

-

-

6,896,448

-

-

-

6,896,448

INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

-

22,902,094

-

-

-

-

22,902,094

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD.

257,121,118[A]

-

-

-

-

-

257,121,118 PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER,

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS

10,090,279

-

31,633,316

-

-

-

41,723,595 Total 267,211,397 22,902,094 38,529,764 - - - 328,643,256 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

PANNA MUKTA

267,211,397[B]

-

38,529,764

-

-

-

305,741,162 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

INDIA LIMITED

-

22,902,094

-

-

-

-

22,902,094 Total 267,211,397 22,902,094 38,529,764 - - - 328,643,256

[A] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $257,121,118 for 5,423 KBOE valued at market price.

Iraq GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

BASRA OIL COMPANY

2,214,541,672[A]

-

-

-

-

-

2,214,541,672 GENERAL COMMISSION FOR TAXES -

LARGE TAX PAYERS DEPARTMENT BAGHDAD

-

11,900,234

-

-

-

-

11,900,234 Total 2,214,541,672 11,900,234 - - - - 2,226,441,906 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

MAJNOON 2,214,541,672[B] 11,900,234 - - - -

2,226,441,906 Total 2,214,541,672 11,900,234 - - - - 2,226,441,906

[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $2,214,541,672 for 34,127 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE -



223,985,224 - - - -



223,985,224 Total - 223,985,224 - - - - 223,985,224 Show PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

KARACHAGANAK -

223,985,224 - - - -

223,985,224 Total - 223,985,224 - - - - 223,985,224

Malaysia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI

-

388,439,384

-

-

-

-

388,439,384 PETROLIAM

NASIONAL BERHAD

1,960,280,714[A]

-

50,663,874

-

15,000,127

-

2,025,944,716 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)

1,565,597,353[B]

4,920,561

-

-

-

-

1,570,517,914 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT



-



-



765,222,496[C]



-



-



-



765,222,496 Total 3,525,878,067 393,359,945 815,886,371 - 15,000,127 - 4,750,124,510 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SABAH GAS -

NOT OPERATED

-

6,753,311

1,251,854

-

-

-

8,005,165 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL

1,775,615,976[D]

282,224,069

490,767,073[E]

-

-

-

2,548,607,117 SARAWAK

OIL AND GAS

1,750,262,092[F]

96,854,627

323,867,444[G]

-

15,000,127

-

2,185,984,290 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED



-



1,027,841



-



-



-



-



1,027,841 SARAWAK

SHELL BERHAD

-

1,417,620

-

-

-

-

1,417,620 SHELL ENERGY

ASIA LIMITED

-

1,099,277

-

-

-

-

1,099,277 SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC

-

515,966

-

-

-

-

515,966 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.

-

3,467,234

-

-

-

-

3,467,234 Total 3,525,878,067 393,359,945 815,886,371 - 15,000,127 - 4,750,124,510

[A] Includes payment in kind of $738,807,066 for 43,624 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,221,473,648 for 16,509 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $558,127,655 for 33,673 KBOE valued at fixed price and $1,007,469,698 for 13,379 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $548,371,180 for 7,284 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $1,775,615,976 for 23,253 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $478,052,374 for 6,258 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $1,296,934,721 for 77,297 KBOE valued at fixed price and $453,327,371 for 6,635 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $216,851,316 for 13,089 KBOE valued at fixed price and $70,318,806 for 1,026KBOE valued at market price.

Oman GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 3,214,036,496[A] - - - - 3,214,036,496 Total - 3,214,036,496 - - - - 3,214,036,496 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BLOCK 6 CONCESSION -

3,206,523,313 - - - -

3,206,523,313

MUKHAIZNA PSC -

7,513,183[B] - - - -

7,513,183 Total - 3,214,036,496 - - - - 3,214,036,496

[A] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $7,513,183 for 129 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Philippines GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

-

121,491,599

-

-

-

-

121,491,599

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

466,024,339

-

-

-

-

-

466,024,339

PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION

90,474,922

-

-

-

-

-

90,474,922 Total 556,499,261 121,491,599 - - - - 677,990,860 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS

556,499,261

121,491,599

-

-

-

-

677,990,860 Total 556,499,261 121,491,599 - - - - 677,990,860

Qatar GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

QATAR PETROLEUM

662,736,297

745,840,777

-

-

-

-

1,408,577,074

RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY

-

-

-

-

19,623,657

-

19,623,657 Total 662,736,297 745,840,777 - - 19,623,657 - 1,428,200,731 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

PEARL GTL

662,736,297

745,840,777

-

-

19,623,657

-

1,428,200,731 Total 662,736,297 745,840,777 - - 19,623,657 - 1,428,200,731

THAILAND GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS -

-

52,855,905

-

-

-

52,855,905

REVENUE DEPARTMENT -

180,305,494

-

-

-

-

180,305,494

MINISTRY OF ENERGY -

-

25,417,487

-

-

-

25,417,487 Total - 180,305,494 78,273,392 - - - 258,578,885 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BONGKOT -

180,305,494

78,273,392

-

-

-

258,578,885 Total - 180,305,494 78,273,392 - - - 258,578,885

AUSTRALIA GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE -

110,809,798

-

-

-

-

110,809,798

BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL -

-

-

-

128,492

-

128,492

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY -

-

143,371,913

-

-

-

143,371,913

OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE -

-

8,302,899

-

-

-

8,302,899

WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL -

-

-

-

11,398,922

647,950

12,046,872

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES -

-

-

-

1,624,554

-

1,624,554

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE -

-

-

-

755,867

-

755,867 Total - 110,809,798 151,674,812 - 13,907,835 647,950 277,040,395 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

NORTH WEST SHELF - -

143,371,913

-

-

-

143,371,913

QGC PROJECT - -

8,302,899

-

13,907,835

647,950

22,858,683 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD -

1,485,918

- -

-

-

1,485,918

SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED -

109,323,881

- -

-

-

109,323,881 Total - 110,809,798 151,674,812 - 13,907,835 647,950 277,040,395

New Zealand GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT -

49,778,934

-

- - -

49,778,934 MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT -

-

43,762,900

- - -

43,762,900 Total - 49,778,934 43,762,900 - - - 93,541,833 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

MAUI - -

4,410,917 - - -

4,410,917

POHOKURA - -

39,351,983 - - -

39,351,983 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED -

49,250,876

- - - -

49,250,876

ENERGY FINANCE NZ LIMITED

-

528,057

- - - -

528,057 Total - 49,778,934 43,762,900 - - - 93,541,833

Egypt GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION - 127,475,156 - - - - 127,475,156 Total - 127,475,156 - - - - 127,475,156 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BADR EL-DIN (BED) -

63,545,505 - - - -

63,545,505

NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) -

22,711,331 - - - -

22,711,331

OBAIYED -

38,032,990 - - - -

38,032,990 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SHELL EGYPT N.V. -

3,185,331 - - - -

3,185,331 Total - 127,475,156 - - - - 127,475,156

Gabon GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TRESOR PUBLIC DU GABON

- -

- -

121,307

-

121,307 Total - - - - 121,307 - 121,307 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

GABON EXPLORATION

- -

- -

121,307

-

121,307 Total - - - - 121,307 - 121,307

Mauritania GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM ENERGY AND MINES -

- - 75,000,000 - -

75,000,000 Total - - - 75,000,000 - - 75,000,000 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C19) B.V. - - - 30,000,000 - - 30,000,000 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION MAURITANIA (C10) B.V. - - - 45,000,000 - - 45,000,000 Total - - - 75,000,000 - - 75,000,000

Nigeria GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

-

-

-

-

81,531,381

-

81,531,381 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

3,776,418,858[A]

-

-

-

-

-

3,776,418,858 DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES

-

-

358,161,091[B]

-

895,062,325

-

1,253,223,416 FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE

-

1,286,152,191[C]

-

-

-

-

1,286,152,191 Total 3,776,418,858 1,286,152,191 358,161,091 - 976,593,706 - 6,397,325,844 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

PSC 1993 (OPL209)

-

294,789,470[D]

-

-

-

-

294,789,470 PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)

759,199,810[E]

416,091,020[F]

41,742,440[G]

-

-

-

1,217,033,270

SPDC EAST

1,809,700,722[H]

-

-

-

-

-

1,809,700,722

SPDC SHALLOW WATER

368,559,074[I]

-

-

--

-

--

368,559,074

SPDC WEST

838,959,252[J]

-

-

-

-

-

838,959,252 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED



-



575,271,701



316,418,651



-



976,593,706



-



1,868,284,057 Total 3,776,418,858 1,286,152,191 358,161,091 - 976,593,706 - 6,397,325,844

[A] Includes payment in kind of $3,776,418,858 for 104,014 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $710,880,490 for 9,966 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $294,789,470 for 4,104KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $759,199,810 for 10,419 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $416,091,020 for 5,862 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $41,742,440 for 581 KBOE valued at market price.

[H] Includes payment in kind of $1,809,700,722 for 76,662 KBOE valued at market price.

[I] Includes payment in kind of $368,559,074 for 5,260 KBOE valued at market price.

[J] Includes payment in kind of $838,959,252 for 11,673 KBOE valued at market price.

Tunisia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES

-

-

6,330,394[A]

-

-

-

6,330,394 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC

-

96,161,987

11,576,079

-

-

-

107,738,066 Total - 96,161,987 17,906,473 - - - 114,068,460 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

HASDRUBAL CONCESSION

-

63,296,646

8,127,338[B]

-

-

-

71,423,984

MISKAR CONCESSION

-

32,865,341

9,779,135[C]

-

-

-

42,644,476 Total - 96,161,987 17,906,473 - - - 114,068,460 [A] Includes payment in kind of $6,330,394 for 121 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $4,178,231 for 86 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $2,152,163 for 35 KBOE valued at market price.

Tanzania GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT

- -

- -

727,600

-

727,600 Total - - - - 727,600 - 727,600 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BLOCK 1 & 4

- -

- -

727,600

-

727,600 Total - - - - 727,600 - 727,600

Canada GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA -

-

32,775,688

-

-

-

32,775,688

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW -

-

-

-

711,632

-

711,632

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA -

2,398,416

-

-

8,789,716

-

11,188,132

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA -

4,651,415

56,781,633

-

191,606

-

61,624,654 CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD -

-

-

-

143,083

-

143,083 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT -

-

-

-

693,918

-

693,918

MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) -

-

149,048

-

629,218

-

778,267 ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION -

-

1,649,572[A]

-

-

-

1,649,572

MCLEOD LAKE INDIAN BAND -

-

-

-

384,766

-

384,766

ALEXIS NAKOTA SIOUX NATION -

-

-

-

133,823

-

133,823 Total - 7,049,831 91,355,941 - 11,677,763 - 110,083,535

[A] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Canada PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

ATHABASCA OIL SANDS -

701,360

8,739,918

-

548,585

-

9,989,863

FOOTHILLS -

-

3,218,587

-

626,349

-

3,844,936

GREATER DEEP BASIN -

-

24,353,827[B]

-

7,567,001

-

31,920,828

GROUNDBIRCH -

-

149,048

-

2,351,358

-

2,500,407

INSITU -

-

1,618,066

-

-

-

1,618,066

SABLE DEEPWATER -

-

53,276,495

-

-

-

53,276,495 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

Shell Canada Energy -

-

-

-

584,469

-

584,469

BLACKROCK VENTURES INC. -

1,131,690

-

-

-

-

1,131,690

6581528 CANADA LTD. -

5,216,781

-

-

-

-

5,216,781 Total - 7,049,831 91,355,941 - 11,677,763 - 110,083,535

[B] Includes payment in kind of $539,343 for 8 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Mexico GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS FONDO MEXICANO

DEL PETROLEO PARA

LA ESTABILIZACION Y

EL DESARROLLO





-





-





-





343,524,306





8,905,511





-





352,429,817 SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA



-



-



-



-



11,660,207



-



11,660,207 Total - - - 343,524,306 20,565,718 - 364,090,025 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL EXPLORACION

Y EXTRACCION DE

MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V.



-



-



-



343,524,306



20,565,718



-



364,090,025 Total - - - 343,524,306 20,565,718 - 364,090,025

United States GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA -

-

119,957

-

7,986,673

-

8,106,630

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE -

50,852,489

-

-

-

-

50,852,489

OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE -

-

711,099,701

-

31,549,865

-

742,649,566

STATE OF LOUISIANA -

1,332,480

-

-

-

-

1,332,480

STATE OF TEXAS -

66,178,374

115,111,264

-

-

-

181,289,638

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM -

-

-

-

3,214,525

-

3,214,525

DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS -

-

-

-

243,408

-

243,408

STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA -

-890,058

-

-

-

-

-890,058 Total - 117,473,285 826,330,922 - 42,994,471 - 986,798,677 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

ALASKA EXPLORATION -

-

-

-

243,408

-

243,408

APPALACHIA -

-

119,957

-

7,986,673

-

8,106,630

GOM (CENTRAL) -

-

554,123,625

-

-

-

554,123,625

GOM (WEST) -

-

156,976,076

-

-

-

156,976,076

GOM EXPLORATION -

-

-

-

31,549,865

-

31,549,865

PERMIAN -

66,178,374

115,111,264

-

3,214,525 -

184,504,162 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

SWEPI LP -

1,332,480

-

-

-

-

1,332,480

SHELL OIL COMPANY -

-17,037,569

-

-

-

-

-17,037,569

SHELL PETROLEUM INC. -

67,000,000

-

-

-

-

67,000,000 Total - 117,473,285 826,330,922 - 42,994,471 - 986,798,677

Argentina GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. - -

-

-

283,801

-

283,801

PROVINCIA DE SALTA - -

4,971,503

-

-

-

4,971,503

PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN - -

10,322,210

3,057,004

478,686

-

13,857,899 Total - - 15,293,712 3,057,004 762,487 - 19,113,203 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

ACAMBUCO - -

4,971,503

-

-

-

4,971,503 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS - -

10,322,210

3,057,004

762,487

-

14,141,701 Total - - 15,293,712 3,057,004 762,487 - 19,113,203

Bolivia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA - - - - 1,590,502 - 1,590,502 Total - - - - 1,590,502 - 1,590,502 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

HUACARETA - - - -

1,022,292

-

1,022,292

LA VERTIENTE - - - -

568,210

-

568,210 Total - - - - 1,590,502 - 1,590,502

Brazil GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS

MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA

-

-

814,340,789

-

1,580,218,015

-

2,394,558,804

PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA

19,546,098[A]

-

-

-

-

-

19,546,098 AGENCIA NACIONAL DO

PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS



-



-



-



479,885,380



-



-



479,885,380 Total 19,546,098 - 814,340,789 479,885,380 1,580,218,015 - 2,893,990,283 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS

-

-

-

479,885,380

-

-

479,885,380

BC-10

-

-

40,052,595

-

-

-

40,052,595

BIJUPIRA & SALEMA

-

-

1,463,502

-

-

-

1,463,502 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,

BM-S-11A and

Entorno de Sapinhoá



-



-



753,503,605



-



1,577,571,662



-



2,331,075,268

LIBRA PSC 19,546,098[B]

-

19,321,088

-

-

-

38,867,186 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT

BRAZIL ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT - - - - 2,646,352 - 2,646,352 Total 19,546,098 - 814,340,789 479,885,380 1,580,218,015 - 2,893,990,283

[A] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.

[B] Includes payments in kind of $19,546,098 for 287 KBOE valued at Market price.

Colombia GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS - - - - 229,091 - 229,091 Total - - - - 229,091 - 229,091 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

COLOMBIA CUMBIA PROJECT - - - - 229,091 - 229,091 Total - - - - 229,091 - 229,091

Trinidad and Tobago GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND

ENERGY AFFAIRS

84,542,265

21,603,165

3,773,443

-

8,876,393

-

118,795,265 Total 84,542,265 21,603,165 3,773,443 - 8,876,393 - 118,795,265 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS

BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D

-

-

-

-

2,446,446

-

2,446,446

BLOCK 6B

2,311,131

-

-

-

1,697,479

-

4,008,610

CENTRAL BLOCK

-

-

3,773,443

-

618,782

-

4,392,225 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)

82,231,134

21,603,165

-

-

1,802,183

-

105,636,482 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD & TOBAGO BRANCH - - - -

2,311,502

-

2,311,502 Total 84,542,265 21,603,165 3,773,443 - 8,876,393 - 118,795,265

