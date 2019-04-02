The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTR) has concluded that the imposition of a duty, in the range of $537-1,559/metric ton, is required to offset the injury caused by imports of solar ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) sheets from China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The harshest penalty-$1,559/metric ton (MT)-has been imposed on sheets supplied from any Saudi manufacturer other than Saudi Specialized Products.India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTR)-a unit of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry-has concluded that the imposition of a duty is required to offset the injury caused ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...